Belgium and Wales will clash at the King Baudouin Stadium in Brussells on Matchday 5 of the 2022-23 UEFA Nations League today, September 22, 2022. The hosts, who will be without striker Romelu Lukaku, will be looking for the 3 points against Gareth Bale's Wales. Here you can find the kick-off time of this League A Group A4 soccer match and how to watch or live stream it online free in your country. For example, you can watch it in the US on FuboTV (free trial), and on DAZN if you are in Canada.
This will be their 17th overall meeting. Interestingly, Belgium are the slight favorites in head-to-head matches as they have won six times, while Wales have celebrated a victory five times so far, with the remaining five matches ending in a draw.
Their most recent game was played on June 11, 2022, and it ended in a 1-1 draw in their first duel in Wales. It promises to be a more exciting clash as they meet for the second time this year, again in the Nations League.
Belgium vs Wales: Kick-off Time
Belgium vs Wales: TV Channel and Live Streaming
