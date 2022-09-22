Belgium and Wales will face each other today at King Baudouin Stadium on Matchday 5 of the 2022-23 UEFA Nations League A Group A4. Find out here the kick-off time, and how to watch or live stream online free this game in different parts of the world.

Belgium and Wales will clash at the King Baudouin Stadium in Brussells on Matchday 5 of the 2022-23 UEFA Nations League today, September 22, 2022. The hosts, who will be without striker Romelu Lukaku, will be looking for the 3 points against Gareth Bale's Wales. Here you can find the kick-off time of this League A Group A4 soccer match and how to watch or live stream it online free in your country. For example, you can watch it in the US on FuboTV (free trial), and on DAZN if you are in Canada.

This will be their 17th overall meeting. Interestingly, Belgium are the slight favorites in head-to-head matches as they have won six times, while Wales have celebrated a victory five times so far, with the remaining five matches ending in a draw.

Their most recent game was played on June 11, 2022, and it ended in a 1-1 draw in their first duel in Wales. It promises to be a more exciting clash as they meet for the second time this year, again in the Nations League.

Belgium vs Wales: Kick-off Time

Argentina: 4:45 PM

Australia: 4:45 AM (AEST)

Brazil: 4:45 PM

Canada: 2:45 PM (ET)

France: 8:45 PM

Italy: 8:45 PM

Germany: 8:45 PM

Ghana: 6:45 PM

Ireland: 7:45 PM

Mexico: 1:45 PM

Nigeria: 7:45 PM

Portugal: 7:45 PM

Russia: 9:45 PM (MSK)

Spain: 8:45 PM

Sudan: 8:45 PM

UK (Wales): 7:45 PM

US: 2:45 PM (ET)

Belgium: 8:45 PM

Belgium vs Wales: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Argentina: Star+, ESPN2 Argentina

Australia: Optus Sport

Brazil: GUIGO, ESPN, Star+, NOW NET e Claro

Belgium: RTL TVI, VTM, RTL Play

Canada: DAZN

France: L'Equipe Web

Germany: DAZN

Ghana: SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League ROA

Ireland: Premier Player HD, BBC Radio 5 Live, Premier Sports 1, TalkSport Radio UK, S4C

Mexico: Sky HD, Blue To Go Video Everywhere

Nigeria: SuperSport Premier League Nigeria, DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 2

Portugal: Match Player, Sport TV Multiscreen, Sport TV3

Russia: Okko Sport

Sudan: SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League ROA

UK (Wales): Premier Player HD, BBC Radio 5 Live, S4C, Premier Sports 1, TalkSport Radio UK

US: FuboTV (free trial), Fox Sports 1, Foxsports.com, FOX Sports App, ViX