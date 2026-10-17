Betis vs Barcelona: How to watch, Live Stream, TV Channel and Time for a LaLiga game on October 17, 2026

Real Betis host Barcelona at Estadio La Cartuja on Matchday 9 of the 2026-27 LaLiga season. With Hansi Flick's side leading the standings and Betis chasing the top spots, find out how to watch the clash live in the USA.

Match Summary Match Betis vs Barcelona Tournament LaLiga Date Saturday, October 17, 2026 Time 12:30 PM ET / 9:30 AM PT TV Channels ESPN Deportes Live Stream Fubo, ESPN App, ESPN+

How to watch Betis vs Barcelona in the USA

In the United States, fans can watch the game on ESPN Deportes, with live streaming available on Fubo. The match will also be accessible through ESPN+ and the ESPN App.

Can I watch Betis vs Barcelona for free?

Eligible viewers may be able to watch Betis vs Barcelona for free through Fubo‘s 5-day free trial. The platform’s listing for the October 17 matchup advertises a trial offer, but availability and eligibility can vary.

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Match Preview: What’s at stake?

Barcelona travel to Seville looking to protect their perfect start to the 2026-27 LaLiga season, while Real Betis aim to challenge the league leaders and strengthen their position among the top teams.

After eight matches, Barcelona lead the standings with 24 points, having won all eight games. Betis sit third with 19 points, six wins, one draw and one defeat, making Saturday’s encounter a major test for Manuel Pellegrini‘s side.

Players of Barcelona before the UEFA Champions League 2026/27 League Phase MD2 match (Source: Burak Kara/Getty Images)

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Barcelona have also made an emphatic start in front of goal, scoring 34 times and conceding just seven through their first eight league matches. Lamine Yamal, Pedri and the team’s attacking options will be key as Hansi Flick‘s side attempt to maintain their advantage at the top.

With a demanding schedule approaching, including a Champions League clash against Paris Saint-Germain and the upcoming El Clasico against Real Madrid, managing fitness and squad rotation could prove important.

Betis have their own reasons for believing they can make the contest competitive. They have scored 14 goals and conceded nine in their opening eight league matches, and playing at La Cartuja offers them an opportunity to test themselves against the strongest side in the division so far.

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Isco, Antony and Cucho Hernandez are among the attacking players who could make the difference if the hosts find space against Barcelona’s defense.

Betis vs Barcelona: Predicted Lineups

Real Betis (4-2-3-1): Alvaro Valles; Pol Garcia, Natan, Diego Llorente, Hector Bellerin; Marc Roca, Pablo Fornals; Abde Ezzalzouli, Isco, Rodrigo Riquelme; Cucho Hernandez.

FC Barcelona (4-3-3): Joan Garcia; Xavi Espart, Gerard Martin, Pau Cubarsi, Jules Kounde; Gavi, Dani Olmo, Rodri; Anthony Gordon, Gabriel Jesus, Lamine Yamal.

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What time is the Betis vs Barcelona match?

Betis vs Barcelona kicks off on Saturday, October 17, 2026, at 12:30 PM ET at Estadio La Cartuja in Seville, Spain. The match is part of Matchday 9 of the 2026-27 LaLiga season.