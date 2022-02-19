Boca Juniors will face Rosario Central this Sunday, February 20 at the Jose Amalfitani Stadium for the Matchday 3 of the Argentine Copa de la Liga 2022. Here you can find the preview, predictions, odds, and how to watch or live stream online free in the US.

Boca Juniors and Rosario Central will face each other this Sunday, February 20 at the Jose Amalfitani Stadium in a game valid for the Matchday 3 of the 2022 Copa de la Liga. Here you will find all the information about the storylines, predictions and odds of this game. It will be broadcast on Paramount + (free trial) in the US.

After a not very satisfactory start in Matchday 1 where they tied 1-1 against Colon de Santa Fe, Boca Juniors recovered in their second game beating Aldosivi 2-1 as visitors. With four points, the “Xeneizes” are only two behind the leaders of zone 2, Estudiantes.

Rosario Central are another of the immediate pursuers of the current Zone 2 leaders. The “Canallas” tied their opening game 1-1 against Arsenal and then beat Velez Sarsfield 1-0 at home. Like Boca, they seek to take away the leadership from Estudiantes and for that they need to win this game.

Boca Juniors vs Rosario Central: Match Information

Date: Sunday, February 20, 2022

Time: 5:15 PM (ET)

Location: José Amalfitani Stadium, Liniers, Buenos Aires, Argentina

Live Stream in the US: Paramount +

Boca Juniors vs Rosario Central: Time by State in the US

ET: 5:15 PM

CT: 4:15 PM

MT: 3:15 PM

PT: 2:15 PM

Boca Juniors vs Rosario Central: Storylines and Head-to-Head

As could be expected taking into account what both teams have been throughout history, Boca Juniors are the vast dominators of the statistics between both teams. In a total of 156 games played, the "Xeneizes" won 69 times while Rosario Central had 49 wins. In addition, there were 38 draws.

How to watch or live stream Boca Juniors vs Rosario Central in the US

The game that will be played this Sunday, February 20 at the Jose Amalfitani Stadium for the Matchday 3 of 2022 Copa de la Liga between Boca Juniors and Rosario Central will be broadcast in the United States on Paramount + (free trial). Other options: TyC Sports Internacional, PrendeTV.

Boca Juniors vs Rosario Central: Predictions and Odds

The Oddsmakers have a favorite for this match. These are the odds according to Caliente: Boca Juniors are the favorite with -154 odds, while Rosario Central have +475. A tie would finish in a +260 payout.

Caliente Boca Juniors -154 Tie +260 Rosario Central +475

*Odds via Caliente