Borussia Dortmund and Bayern will clash off on Saturday at Signal Iduna Park in the 14th round of the 2021-22 Bundesliga season. Find out here when Der Klassiker will be played and how to watch it in the US.

Borussia Dortmund will host Bayern at the Signal Iduna Park in Dortmund in the 14th round of the 2021-22 Bundesliga season on Saturday, December 4, 2021, at 12:30 PM (ET). Here you will find when and how to watch this German league Der Klassiker soccer match in the US.

This will be their 107th Bundesliga meeting. No surprises here as Bayern Munich have been the absolute favorites in head-to-head duels, winning 51 games so far; Borussia Dortmund have celebrated a victory only 26 times to this day, and a great number of even 29 matches have ended in a draw so far.

Their most recent game was played on August 17, 2021, when the Bavarians won the 2021 DFL-Supercup after grabbing a comfortable 3-1 win away in Dortmund. It promises to be an even more exciting clash as they meet for the first time in the new 2021/2022 Bundesliga season.

Borussia Dortmund vs Bayern: Date

The 2021-22 Bundesliga Round 14 Der Klassiker game between Borussia Dortmund and Bayern will be played on Saturday, December 4, 2021, at the Signal Iduna Park in Dortmund.

Borussia Dortmund vs Bayern: Time by State in the US

ET: 12:30 PM

CT: 11:30 AM

MT: 10:30 AM

PT: 9:30 AM

TV Channel in the US to watch Borussia Dortmund vs Bayern for Bundesliga 2021-22

The Der Klassiker game to be played between Borussia Dortmund and Bayern on the 14th round of the 2021-22 Bundesliga season, will be broadcast on ESPN+ in the United States.