Borussia Dortmund vs Manchester City: Date, Time and TV Channel in the US to watch or live stream free UEFA Champions League 2022-2023

Manchester City will travel to Dortmund, Germany to face Borussia Dortmund at Signal Iduna Park on Matchday 5 of the 2022-23 UEFA Champions League League Group G. Here you will find out when and how to watch or live stream this Champions League Group Stage soccer match in the US. You can watch it live on Paramount+ in the United States.

This will be their seventh overall meeting. Manchester City are the slight favorites in head-to-head duels, winning three games so far; Borussia Dortmund have celebrated a victory two times to this day, and the remaining match has ended in a draw so far.

Their most recent game was played on September 14, 2022, when the game ended in a 2-1 City win in Manchester in their first Group Stage duel. It promises to be an even more exciting clash as they meet for the second time this year in the 2022/2023 UEFA Champions League campaign.

Borussia Dortmund vs Manchester City: Date

The 2022-23 UEFA Champions League Group H Matchday 5 game between Borussia Dortmund and Manchester City will be played on Tuesday, October 25, 2022, at Signal Iduna Park in Dortmund.

Borussia Dortmund vs Manchester City: Time by State in the US

ET: 3:00 PM

CT: 2:00 PM

MT: 1:00 PM

PT: 12:00 PM

TV Channel in the US to watch Borussia Dortmund vs Manchester City in UEFA Champions League 2022-23

The match to be played between Borussia Dortmund and Manchester City on the fifth matchday of the UEFA Champions League 2022/23 Group Stage, will be broadcast on Paramount+ in the United States. Another option is VIX+.