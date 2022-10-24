Manchester City will visit Borussia Dortmund for the Matchday 5 of the 2022/2023 UEFA Champions League group stage. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country. In the United States, you can enjoy this game through Paramount + (free trial), and on DAZN in Canada.
The locals Borussia Dortmund have almost assured their passage to the next round. With 7 points in 4 games they occupy the second position in group G, 5 points above Sevilla and Copenhagen. With the victory they would ensure the passage to the round of 16, and even with a draw it would force the Spanish or the Danes to add 6 points scoring many goals (the goal difference is very favorable to the Germans), to leave them out.
However, it will not be easy as their rivals are the strongest team in the group and one of the best currently. Manchester City have secured their place in the round of 16 of this 2022/2023 UEFA Champions League, however, with victory they would secure first place, so it is difficult for them to go out relaxed to play against the German team.
Borussia Dortmund vs Manchester City: Kick-Off Time
Borussia Dortmund will play against Manchester City for the Matchday 5 of the 2022/2023 UEFA Champions League group stage this Tuesday, October 25 at the Signal Iduna Park in Dortmund, Germany.
Argentina: 4 PM
Australia: 5 AM (October 26)
Bangladesh: 1 AM (October 26)
Belgium: 9 PM
Brazil: 4 PM
Cameroon: 8 PM
Canada: 3 PM (EDT)
Costa Rica: 1 PM
Croatia: 9 PM
Denmark: 9 PM
Ecuador: 2 PM
Egypt: 9 PM
France: 9 PM
Germany: 9 PM
Ghana: 7 PM
India: 12:30 AM (October 26)
Indonesia: 2 AM (October 26)
Iran: 10:30 PM
Ireland: 8 PM
Israel: 10 PM
Italy: 9 PM
Jamaica: 2 PM
Japan: 4 AM (October 26)
Kenya: 10 PM
Malaysia: 3 AM (October 26)
Mexico: 2 PM
Morocco: 8 PM
Netherlands: 9 PM
New Zealand: 7 AM (October 26)
Nigeria: 8 PM
Norway: 9 PM
Poland: 9 PM
Portugal: 8 PM
Qatar: 10 PM
Saudi Arabia: 10 PM
Senegal: 7 PM
Serbia: 9 PM
Singapore: 3 AM (October 26)
South Africa: 9 PM
South Korea: 4 AM (October 26)
Spain: 9 PM
Sweden: 9 PM
Switzerland: 9 PM
Tanzania: 10 PM
Trinidad and Tobago: 3 PM
Tunisia: 7 PM
Uganda: 10 PM
UAE: 9 PM
UK: 8 PM
United States: 3 PM (ET)
Borussia Dortmund vs Manchester City: TV Channel and Live Streaming
Argentina: Star+, Fox Sports Argentina
Australia: Stan Sport
Bangladesh: SONY TEN 2, SONY TEN 2 HD, Sony LIV
Belgium: Pickx+ Sports 2, Club RTL
Brazil: HBO max
Cameroon: SuperSport Football Plus ROA, DStv Now, SuperSport MáXimo 3
Canada: DAZN
Costa Rica: Star+
Croatia: Arena Sport 7 Croatia
Denmark: Viaplay Denmark, TV3+ HD
Ecuador: Star+
Egypt: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports English
France: beIN Sports 3, Free, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Germany: Amazon Prime Video
Ghana: DStv Now, SuperSport MáXimo 3, SuperSport Football Plus ROA
India: SONY TEN 2, SONY TEN 2 HD, Sony LIV, JioTV
Indonesia: Vidio
Iran: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports English
Ireland: LiveScore App, RTE 2, BT Sport App, BTSport.com, BT Sport 2, TalkSport Radio UK, BBC Radio 5 Live
Italy: Mediaset Infinity, Sky Sport 254
Jamaica: Flow Sports App, Flowsports.co
Japan: WOW Prime
Kenya: DStv Now, SuperSport MáXimo 3, SuperSport Football Plus ROA
South Korea: SPOTTV ON
Malaysia: beIN Sports 3 Malaysia, beIN Sports Connect Malaysia
Mexico: Cinemax, HBO Max
Netherlands: Ziggo Sport Voetbal, RTL 7
New Zealand: SparkSport
Nigeria: DStv Now, SuperSport MáXimo 3, SuperSport Football Plus Nigeria
Norway: TV 2 Play
Poland: Polsat Sport Premium 2, Polsat Box Go
Portugal: Eleven Sports 2 Portugal
Qatar: beIN Sports English, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Saudi Arabia: beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Senegal: SuperSport Football Plus ROA, DStv Now, SuperSport MáXimo 3
Serbia: Arena Sport 3P
Singapore: beIN Sports Connect Singapore, beIN Sports 3
South Africa: DStv App, SuperSport MáXimo 3, SuperSport Premier League
Spain: Movistar Champions League 2, Movistar+
Sweden: C More Sweden
Switzerland: Blue Sport, Blue Sport 2
Tanzania: SuperSport Football Plus ROA, SuperSport MáXimo 3, DStv Now
Trinidad and Tobago: Flow Sports App, Flowsports.co
Tunisia: beIN Sports English, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Uganda: DStv Now, SuperSport Football Plus ROA, SuperSport MáXimo 3
United Arab Emirates: beIN Sports English, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
United Kingdom: BT Sport App, BBC Radio 5 Live, BT Sport 2, TalkSport Radio UK, BTSport.com, LiveScore App
USA: Paramount+ (free trial), VIX+, ViX