Borussia Dortmund will face Manchester City for the Matchday 5 of the 2022/2023 UEFA Champions League group stage. You can find out here how to watch this game on TV or live stream it free in your country.

Manchester City will visit Borussia Dortmund for the Matchday 5 of the 2022/2023 UEFA Champions League group stage. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country. In the United States, you can enjoy this game through Paramount + (free trial), and on DAZN in Canada.

The locals Borussia Dortmund have almost assured their passage to the next round. With 7 points in 4 games they occupy the second position in group G, 5 points above Sevilla and Copenhagen. With the victory they would ensure the passage to the round of 16, and even with a draw it would force the Spanish or the Danes to add 6 points scoring many goals (the goal difference is very favorable to the Germans), to leave them out.

However, it will not be easy as their rivals are the strongest team in the group and one of the best currently. Manchester City have secured their place in the round of 16 of this 2022/2023 UEFA Champions League, however, with victory they would secure first place, so it is difficult for them to go out relaxed to play against the German team.

Borussia Dortmund vs Manchester City: Kick-Off Time

Borussia Dortmund will play against Manchester City for the Matchday 5 of the 2022/2023 UEFA Champions League group stage this Tuesday, October 25 at the Signal Iduna Park in Dortmund, Germany.

Argentina: 4 PM

Australia: 5 AM (October 26)

Bangladesh: 1 AM (October 26)

Belgium: 9 PM

Brazil: 4 PM

Cameroon: 8 PM

Canada: 3 PM (EDT)

Costa Rica: 1 PM

Croatia: 9 PM

Denmark: 9 PM

Ecuador: 2 PM

Egypt: 9 PM

France: 9 PM

Germany: 9 PM

Ghana: 7 PM

India: 12:30 AM (October 26)

Indonesia: 2 AM (October 26)

Iran: 10:30 PM

Ireland: 8 PM

Israel: 10 PM

Italy: 9 PM

Jamaica: 2 PM

Japan: 4 AM (October 26)

Kenya: 10 PM

Malaysia: 3 AM (October 26)

Mexico: 2 PM

Morocco: 8 PM

Netherlands: 9 PM

New Zealand: 7 AM (October 26)

Nigeria: 8 PM

Norway: 9 PM

Poland: 9 PM

Portugal: 8 PM

Qatar: 10 PM

Saudi Arabia: 10 PM

Senegal: 7 PM

Serbia: 9 PM

Singapore: 3 AM (October 26)

South Africa: 9 PM

South Korea: 4 AM (October 26)

Spain: 9 PM

Sweden: 9 PM

Switzerland: 9 PM

Tanzania: 10 PM

Trinidad and Tobago: 3 PM

Tunisia: 7 PM

Uganda: 10 PM

UAE: 9 PM

UK: 8 PM

United States: 3 PM (ET)

Borussia Dortmund vs Manchester City: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Argentina: Star+, Fox Sports Argentina

Australia: Stan Sport

Bangladesh: SONY TEN 2, SONY TEN 2 HD, Sony LIV

Belgium: Pickx+ Sports 2, Club RTL

Brazil: HBO max

Cameroon: SuperSport Football Plus ROA, DStv Now, SuperSport MáXimo 3

Canada: DAZN

Costa Rica: Star+

Croatia: Arena Sport 7 Croatia

Denmark: Viaplay Denmark, TV3+ HD

Ecuador: Star+

Egypt: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports English

France: beIN Sports 3, Free, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Germany: Amazon Prime Video

Ghana: DStv Now, SuperSport MáXimo 3, SuperSport Football Plus ROA

India: SONY TEN 2, SONY TEN 2 HD, Sony LIV, JioTV

Indonesia: Vidio

Iran: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports English

Ireland: LiveScore App, RTE 2, BT Sport App, BTSport.com, BT Sport 2, TalkSport Radio UK, BBC Radio 5 Live

Italy: Mediaset Infinity, Sky Sport 254

Jamaica: Flow Sports App, Flowsports.co

Japan: WOW Prime

Kenya: DStv Now, SuperSport MáXimo 3, SuperSport Football Plus ROA

South Korea: SPOTTV ON

Malaysia: beIN Sports 3 Malaysia, beIN Sports Connect Malaysia

Mexico: Cinemax, HBO Max

Netherlands: Ziggo Sport Voetbal, RTL 7

New Zealand: SparkSport

Nigeria: DStv Now, SuperSport MáXimo 3, SuperSport Football Plus Nigeria

Norway: TV 2 Play

Poland: Polsat Sport Premium 2, Polsat Box Go

Portugal: Eleven Sports 2 Portugal

Qatar: beIN Sports English, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Saudi Arabia: beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Senegal: SuperSport Football Plus ROA, DStv Now, SuperSport MáXimo 3

Serbia: Arena Sport 3P

Singapore: beIN Sports Connect Singapore, beIN Sports 3

South Africa: DStv App, SuperSport MáXimo 3, SuperSport Premier League

Spain: Movistar Champions League 2, Movistar+

Sweden: C More Sweden

Switzerland: Blue Sport, Blue Sport 2

Tanzania: SuperSport Football Plus ROA, SuperSport MáXimo 3, DStv Now

Trinidad and Tobago: Flow Sports App, Flowsports.co

Tunisia: beIN Sports English, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Uganda: DStv Now, SuperSport Football Plus ROA, SuperSport MáXimo 3

United Arab Emirates: beIN Sports English, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

United Kingdom: BT Sport App, BBC Radio 5 Live, BT Sport 2, TalkSport Radio UK, BTSport.com, LiveScore App

USA: Paramount+ (free trial), VIX+, ViX

