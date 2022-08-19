Bournemouth will face Arsenal for the Matchday 3 of the 2022/2023 Premier League. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country. In the United States, you can enjoy this game through FuboTV (free trial) and if you are in Canada, it will be broadcast on FuboTV Canada.
They will play one of the two leaders of this 2022/2023 season of the Premier League (the others are Manchester City). The fact that only 2 teams have won the first two games is certainly an indication of how demanding this competition is. Arsenal won two resounding victories 2-0 against Crystal Palace and 4-2 against Leicester City.
Of course, the "Gunners" will try to continue this good start, although it will not be easy for them as visitors to Bournemouth. The “Cherries” earned a 2-0 win on Matchday 1 against Aston Villa. However, in their second game they lost 4-0 against Manchester City, so now they will be looking to win again.
Bournemouth vs Arsenal: Kick-Off Time
Bournemouth will play against Arsenal for the Matchday 3 of the 2022/2023 Premier League this Saturday, August 20 at the Vitality Stadium Park in Bournemouth, England
Australia: 2:30 AM (August 21)
Bahamas: 12:30 PM
Bangladesh: 8:30 PM
Barbados: 12:30 PM
Belize: 10:30 AM
Botswana: 6:30 PM
Brazil: 1:30 PM
Brunei: 12:30 AM (August 21)
Burundi: 6:30 PM
Cameroon: 5:30 PM
Canada: 12:30 PM
Eswatini: 6:30 PM
Ethiopia: 7:30 PM
Fiji: 4:30 AM (21 August)
France: 6:30 PM
Gambia: 4:30 PM
Germany: 6:30 PM
Ghana: 4:30 PM
Guyana: 12:30 PM (August 21)
India: 10 PM
Ireland: 5:30 PM
Italy: 6:30 PM
Jamaica: 11:30 AM
Kenya: 7:30 PM
Lesotho: 6:30 PM
Liberia: 4:30 PM
Malawi: 6:30 PM
Malaysia: 12:30 AM (August 21)
Malta: 6:30 PM
Mauritius: 6:30 PM
Mexico: 11:30 AM
Namibia: 6:30 PM
Netherlands: 6:30 PM
New Zealand: 4:30 AM (21 August)
Nigeria: 5:30 PM
Pakistan: 9:30 PM
Papua New Guinea: 2:30 AM (21 August)
Philippines: 12:30 AM (August 21)
Portugal: 5:30 PM
Rwanda: 6:30 PM
Sierra Leone: 4:30 PM
Singapore: 12:30 PM (August 21)
Solomon Islands: 3:30 AM (21 August)
South Africa: 6:30 PM
South Sudan: 6:30 PM
Spain: 6:30 PM
Sri Lanka: 10 PM
Sudan: 6:30 PM
Tanzania: 7:30 PM
Trinidad and Tobago: 12:30 PM
Uganda: 7:30 PM
UK: 5:30 PM
United States: 12:30 PM (ET)
Zambia: 5:30 PM
Zimbabwe: 5:30 PM
Bournemouth vs Arsenal: TV Channel and Live Streaming
Australia: OptusSport
Bangladesh: Star Sports Select HD2
Barbados: csport.tv
Belize: Paramount+
Botswana: SuperSport Premier League ROA, DStv Now
Brazil: GUIGO, Star+, NOW NET and Claro, ESPN
Brunei: astro-go
Burundi: SuperSport Premier League ROA, Canal+ Sport 3 Afrique, DStv Now
Cameroon: DStv Now, Canal+ Sport 3 Afrique, SuperSport Premier League ROA
Canada: fuboTV Canada
Ethiopia: SuperSport Premier League ROA, DStv Now
Fiji: Sky Sport NOW
France: Canal+ Sport, Free
Gambia: DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League ROA, Canal+ Sport 3 Afrique
Germany: Sky Go, Sky Sport Premier League, WOW
Ghana: DStv Now, Canal+ Sport 3 Afrique, SuperSport Premier League ROA
India: Star Sports Select 2, Star Sports Select HD2, JioTV, Hotstar VIP
Ireland: Sky Ultra HD, Sky Sports Premier League, Sky Sports Main Event, SKY GO Extra
Italy: Sky Sport Football, NOW TV, SKY Go Italy
Jamaica: csport.tv
Kenya: SuperSport Premier League ROA, DStv Now
Lesotho: DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League ROA
Liberia: DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League ROA
Malawi: DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League ROA
Malaysia: Astro SuperSport 3, Astro Go
Malta: TSN2 Malta, GO TV Anywhere
Mauritius: DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League ROA
Mexico: Paramount+
Namibia: DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League ROA
Netherlands: Viaplay Netherlands
New Zealand: Sky Sport NOW
Nigeria: SuperSport Premier League Nigeria, Canal+ Sport 3 Afrique, DStv Now
Pakistan: Star Sports Select HD2
Portugal: Eleven Sports 1 Portugal
Rwanda: Canal+ Sport 3 Afrique, SuperSport Premier League ROA
Sierra Leone: DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League ROA, Canal+ Sport 3 Afrique
Singapore: StarHub TV+, 221 Hub Premier 1
Solomon Islands: Sky Sport NOW
South Africa: DStv App, SuperSport Premier League
South Sudan: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports Premium 1, DStv Now, beIN Sports English
Spain: DAZN
Sri Lanka: Star Sports Select HD2
Sudan: beIN Sports Premium 1, beIN Sports English, SuperSport Premier League ROA, DStv Now, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Eswatini: SuperSport Premier League ROA, DStv Now
Tanzania: DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League ROA
Trinidad and Tobago: csport.tv
Uganda: SuperSport Premier League ROA, DStv Now
United Kingdom: SKY GO Extra, Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Ultra HD, Sky Sports Premier League
USA: FuboTV (free trial), nbcsports.com, SiriusXM FC, NBC Sports App, UNIVERSO NOW, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, NBC, UNIVERSO
Zambia: SuperSport Premier League ROA
Zimbabwe: DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League ROA