Bournemouth will face Arsenal for the Matchday 3 of the 2022/2023 Premier League. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country. In the United States, you can enjoy this game through FuboTV (free trial) and if you are in Canada, it will be broadcast on FuboTV Canada.

They will play one of the two leaders of this 2022/2023 season of the Premier League (the others are Manchester City). The fact that only 2 teams have won the first two games is certainly an indication of how demanding this competition is. Arsenal won two resounding victories 2-0 against Crystal Palace and 4-2 against Leicester City.

Of course, the "Gunners" will try to continue this good start, although it will not be easy for them as visitors to Bournemouth. The “Cherries” earned a 2-0 win on Matchday 1 against Aston Villa. However, in their second game they lost 4-0 against Manchester City, so now they will be looking to win again.

Bournemouth vs Arsenal: Kick-Off Time

Bournemouth will play against Arsenal for the Matchday 3 of the 2022/2023 Premier League this Saturday, August 20 at the Vitality Stadium Park in Bournemouth, England

Bournemouth vs Arsenal: TV Channel and Live Streaming

