Brazil will host Colombia for Matchday 13 of the Conmebol World Cup Qualifiers in Sao Paulo. Here, check out the probable lineups of both teams for this match.

The South American 2022 World Cup Qualifiers return this week with some amazing matches. Brazil and Colombia will face each other to continue the road to Qatar 2022. La Verdeamarela want to beat the only team that has made them drop points in the tournament.

Brazil are coming to this match with nothing to worry about. Tite’s team is atop of the standings, six points clear of Argentina. They are coming to this match after a 4-1 win over Uruguay and now they will try to beat Colombia, the only team who has hold them to a tie.

Meanwhile, Los Cafeteros will like to repeat the feat but on Brazilian soil. However, Reinaldo Rueda’s team hasn’t been so consistent. Actually, the tie against Brazil was one of three draws in a row for Colombia, who are in the fourth position in the standings with 16 points.

Brazil’s possible lineup

Barcelona’s Philippe Coutinho is back in Brazil’s squad after not being called up in a year. However, it seems unlikely that he will start the match. His return endured some criticism as Vinicius Jr., who is in great form with Real Madrid, wasn’t called up.

Tite’s might go with a 4-2-3-1 formation against Los Cafeteros. This could be the lineup: Ederson; Royal, Silva, Marquinhos, Sandro; Fabinho, Fred; Paquetá, Neymar, Raphinha; Gabriel Jesus.

Colombia’s possible lineup

Meanwhile, Colombia won’t have Oscar Murillo, who is dealing with an injury, and Radamel Falcao, who also is injured. Davinson Sanchez could replace Murillo, while Rueda doesn’t have to worry upfront thanks to the talent of many players such as Luis Diaz, Muriel or Zapata.

Against Brazil, this could be Colombia possible starting lineup: David Ospina; Mojica, Sanchez, Mina, Cuadrado; Uribe, Barrios, Quintero; Diaz, Muriel, Zapata.