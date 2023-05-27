Brentford vs Manchester City: TV Channel, how and where to watch or live stream online 2022-2023 Premier League in your country

Brentford and Manchester City will face each other at Brentford Community Stadium in London on the final Matchday 38 of the 2022-23 Premier League season on Sunday, May 28, 2023. Here you can find the kick-off time of this English league soccer match and how to watch it or live stream in your country.

This will be their fourth EPL meeting. Expectedly, Manchester City are the absolute favorites in head-to-head clashes having won two times, while Brentford have emerged victorious on just one occasion. No matches have ended in a draw.

Their most recent game was played on November 12, 2022, when the Bees surprised the Citizens by triumphing 2-1 away at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester. It promises to be an even more exciting clash as they meet for the second time in the 2022/2023 Premier League season.

Brentford vs Manchester City: Kick-off Time

Argentina: 1:30 PM

Australia: 2:30 AM (Next day)

Bangladesh: 10:30 PM

Brazil: 1:30 PM

Canada: 11:30 AM (ET)

Denmark: 5:30 PM

Egypt: 6:30 PM

France: 5:30 PM

Germany: 5:30 PM

Ghana: 4:30 PM

Greece: 6:30 PM

India: 10:00 PM

Indonesia: 10:30 AM (Next day)

Ireland: 4:30 PM

Israel: 6:30 PM

Italy: 5:30 PM

Jamaica: 11:30 AM

Kenya: 6:30 PM

Malaysia: 12:30 PM (Next day)

Mexico: 10:30 AM

Morocco: 5:30 PM

Netherlands: 5:30 PM

New Zealand: 5:30 AM (Next day)

Nigeria: 5:30 PM

Norway: 5:30 PM

Poland: 5:30 PM

Portugal: 4:30 PM

Saudi Arabia: 7:30 PM

Serbia: 5:30 PM

Singapore: 12:30 AM (Next day)

South Africa: 6:30 PM

Spain: 5:30 PM

Sweden: 5:30 PM

Switzerland: 5:00 3M

UAE: 8:30 PM

United States: 11:30 AM (ET)

Brentford vs Manchester City: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Argentina: ESPN Argentina, Star+

Australia: Optus Sport

Bangladesh: Star Sports Select HD1

Brazil: Star+, NOW NET e Claro, GUIGO, ESPN

Canada: fubo Canada

Denmark: See, Viaplay Denmark

Egypt: TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports Premium 2

France: Canal+ Foot

Germany: Sky Sport Premier League, Sky Go, Sky Sport Top Event, WOW

Ghana: DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Premier League ROA

Greece: Nova Sports Prime

India: Hotstar VIP, Star Sports Select HD1, JioTV

Indonesia: Vidio

Ireland: Premier Sports 1

Israel: Sport 1

Italy: NOW TV, SKY Go Italia, Sky Sport Calcio

Jamaica: Csport.tv

Kenya: DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Premier League ROA

Malaysia: sooka, Astro Supersport 4, Astro Go

Mexico: Paramount+

Morocco: beIN Sports Premium 2, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD

Netherlands: Viaplay Netherlands

New Zealand: Sky Sport 4 NZ, Sky Sport NOW

Nigeria: SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Premier League Nigeria, DStv Now

Norway: TV6 Sweden, V Sport Premier League, Viaplay Norway, TV3 Norway

Poland: Viaplay Poland

Portugal: Eleven Sports 1 Portugal

Saudi Arabia: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD

Serbia: Arena Sport 3P

Singapore: StarHub TV+

South Africa: SuperSport Premier League, DStv App, SuperSport MaXimo 2

Spain: DAZN, DAZN 4

Sweden: Viaplay Sweden, TV6 Sweden

Switzerland: Sky Sport Top Event, Sky Sport Premier League

United Arab Emirates: beIN Sports Premium 2, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD

United States: Peacock