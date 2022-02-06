Burnley take on Manchester United at Turf Moor in Burnley for the 2021-22 Premier League. Read here to check out when, where, and how to watch or live stream this game in the US and Canada.

Burnley vs Manchester United: Date, Time, and TV Channel in the US and Canada to watch the 2021-22 Premier League Matchweek 24

Burnley and Manchester United meet in the Matchweek 24 of the 2021-22 Premier League. This game will take place at Turf Moor in Burnley. The home team knows that the visitors have a dangerous winning streak. Here is all the detailed information about this Premier League game including the date, time, location TV Channel, Live Stream in the US and Canada. You can watch this game live in the US on FuboTV with a 7-day free trial.

Burnley drew their last two games against Arsenal and Watford, both games 0-0. Those were the first positive results for Burnley in 2022, as the team's first game this year was two defeats against Leeds and Huddersfield.

Manchester United have a positive record in the Premier League with 11-5-6 overall and 38 points in the 4th spot of the table. The last three games for Manchester United in the league were two wins against Brentford and West Ham and a draw against Aston Villa.

Burnley vs Manchester United: Date

Burnley and Manchester United play for the Matchweek 24 of the 2021-22 Premier League on Tuesday, February 8 at Turf Moor in Burnley. The home team has no defensive power to stop the visitors, but the visitors are unlikely to win this game by more than 1 goal.

Burnley vs Manchester United: Time by state in the US

ET: 3:00 PM

CT: 2:00 PM

MT: 1:00 PM

PT: 12:00 PM

TV Channel in the US and Canada to watch Burnley vs Manchester United at the 2021-22 Premier League Matchweek 24

This Matchweek 24 game for 2021-22 Premier League, Burnley and Manchester United at the Turf Moor in Burnley on Tuesday, February 8, will be broadcast in the US exclusively by FuboTV and other options to watch the game is the US are UNIVERSO NOW, UNIVERSO, USA Network, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo

