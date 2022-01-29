Canada and USMNT come against each other on Sunday at Tim Hortons Field for Matchday 10 of the Third Round of the CONCACAF World Cup Qualifiers 2022. Check out how to watch or live stream the game free in the US, the match preview, information, predictions, and odds.

Canada and the United States will face at the Tim Hortons Field in Hamilton in the CONCACAF World Cup Qualifiers 2022 on Sunday, January 30, 2021, at 3:05 PM (ET). Here, you will find everything there is to know about this Final Round Matchday 10 game, such as the preview, information, predictions, odds, storylines, and how to watch or live stream the match free in the US. If you want to watch it live in the US in English, tune in to Paramount+ (free trial), while for Spanish commentatory, you can check out fuboTV (7 Day Free Trial Streaming).

This will be their jubilee 40th overall meeting. There are no surprises here the United States are the favorites in head-to-head clashes, having celebrated a victory on 18 occasions so far; Canada have grabbed a triumph exactly 10 times to this day, and a great number of even 11 games have ended in a draw.

Their most recent match was played on September 2, 2021, when it ended in a 1-1 thriller draw in their previous Third Round FIFA World Cup qualifier match. It promises to be an even more exciting clash as these two countries clash again at the CONCACAF World Cup 2022 Qualifiers.

Canada vs USMNT: Match Information

Date: Sunday, January 30, 2022

Time: 3:05 PM (ET)

Location: Tim Hortons Field, Hamilton

Live Stream: Paramount+ (7 Day Free Trial) in English, FuboTV (Free Trial) in Spanish

Canada vs USMNT: Time By State in the U.S.

ET: 3:05 PM

CT: 2:05 PM

MT: 1:05 PM

PT: 12:05 PM

Canada vs USMNT: Storylines

Canada have been in an impressive form in the Final Round so far. In the last five games, they have four wins and only one draw (DWWWW). Meanwhile, USMNT have been doing slightly worse, as, they have three triumphs, one draw, and a loss in the last five matches of the Octagon (LWWDW).

The Canucks currently sit on top of the CONCACAF Qualifiers table with 19 points in nine games so far. On the other hand, the Stars and Stripes are placed right below them, in second place with 18 points won after nine matches.

These opponents have a long history of clashes as their first one dates back to June 22, 1957, when the Reds snatched a spectacular victory with a final result of 5-1 in the World Cup 1958 Qualifiers. Thanks to this exciting clash, we will see if either one of the clubs will grab the three points in Matchday 10 in the Final Qualifying Round.

How To Watch Or Stream Live Free Canada vs USMNT in the U.S.

The 2022 CONCACAF World Cup Qualifiers Third Round Matchday 10 game between Canada and USMNT, to be played on Sunday at the Tim Hortons Field in Hamilton, will be broadcast on FuboTV (free trial) in Spanish, and Paramount+ (7 Day Free Trial Streaming) in English in the United States. Other options include UNIVERSO, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, Telemundo, UNIVERSO NOW.

Canada vs USMNT: Predictions And Odds

The odds are minimally in favor of the USMNT. FanDuel see them as the slight favorites to claim another win in this stage and they have given them +165 odds. The home side Canada, meanwhile, have a +185 odds to cause a small upset, while a tie would result in a +195 payout.

FanDuel Canada +185 Tie +195 USMNT +165

* Odds by FanDuel