Canada and USMNT come against each other today at Tim Hortons Field for Matchday 10 of the Third Round of the CONCACAF World Cup Qualifiers 2022. Check out how and where to watch or stream live online the game free in different parts of the world.

The United States travel to Hamilton to face Canada at the Tim Hortons Field in the CONCACAF World Cup Qualifiers 2022 today, January 30, 2022. Here, you will find the time of this Third Round Matchday 10 game and where to watch or live stream it online from different parts of the world. For example, in the United States, you can watch the match on Paramount+ (free trial) in English, and on fuboTV (7 Day Free Trial) in Spanish.

This will be their jubilee 40th overall meeting. As expected, the United States are the firm favorites in head-to-head clashes, having celebrated a victory on 18 occasions so far; Canada have grabbed a triumph exactly 10 times to this day, and a great number of even 11 games have ended in a draw.

Their most recent match was played on September 2, 2021, when it ended in a 1-1 thriller tie in their previous Third Round FIFA World Cup qualifier match. It promises to be an even more exciting clash as these two countries clash again at the CONCACAF World Cup 2022 Qualifying tournament.

Canada vs USMNT: Time of the game

Argentina: 5:05 PM

Brazil: 5:05 PM

United States: 3:05 PM (ET), 2:05 PM (CT), 1:05 PM (MT), 12:05 PM (PT)

Canada: 12:05 PM (PT), 1:05 PM (MT), 2:05 PM (CT), 3:05 PM (ET), 4:05 PM (AT)

Mexico: 2:05 PM

UK: 8:05 PM

Germany: 9:05 PM

France: 9:05 PM

Portugal: 8:05 PM

Italy: 9:05 PM

Spain: 9:05 PM

Canada vs USMNT: TV Channel, how and where to watch or stream live online

Argentina: Star+, ESPN3 Argentina

Brazil: ESPN4, Star+, NOW NET e Claro

United States: Fubo TV (free trial), Telemundo, Paramount+, UNIVERSO, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, UNIVERSO NOW

Canada: TSN.ca, OneSoccer, Sportsnet West, Sportsnet Ontario, Sportsnet Pacific, Sportsnet East, TSN1, Sportsnet Now, TSN App

International: Bet365