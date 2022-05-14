Boca Juniors and Corinthians clash at La Bombonera Stadium in their fifth match of the 2022 Copa Libertadores Group E. Here, find out when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream this game free in the US.

Boca Juniors and Corinthians will meet at Alberto José Armando Stadium (La Bombonera) on Matchday 5 of the 2022 Copa Libertadores group stage. Here is all the detailed information about this Copa Libertadores game including the date, time, location TV Channel, Live Stream in the United States. To watch it in the US, tune in to FuboTV (free trial).

Group E is very tight, with only three points separating the top team from the bottom one. The Xeneizes are in second place in the standings with 6 points, the team managed by Sebastian Battaglia has played 4 matches so far, won 2 and lost 2. In addition, before facing Corinthians, Boca Juniors will face Racing in the Argentine 2022 Copa de la Liga Profesional Semi-final.

On the other hand, El Timão are at the top of the Group E standings with 7 points, so far won 2 matches, tied one, and lost one. Corinthians are having a great campaign in the Brazilian tournament, are in first place in the Brasileirao with 12 points, and before playing against Boca Juniors, they will face Internacional.

Boca Juniors vs Corinthians: Date

Boca Juniors and Corinthians will face each other at La Bombonera Stadium on Tuesday, May 17, on Matchday 5 of 2022 Copa Libertadores group stage. The last time they met was on April 26, on Matchday 3, when El Timão won 2-0.

Boca Juniors vs Corinthians: Time by State in the US

ET: 8:30 PM

CT: 7:30 PM

MT: 6:30 PM

PT: 5:30 PM

TV channels in the US to watch Boca Juniors vs Corinthians

The game to be played between Boca Juniors and Corinthians on Matchday 5 of 2022 Copa Libertadores group stage will be broadcast in the US on FuboTV (free trial). Other options: beIN SPORTS en Español, beIN SPORTS CONNECT.