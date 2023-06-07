Watch The Strongest vs Sporting Cristal online free in the US: TV Channel and Live Streaming

The Strongest and Sporting Cristal meet in the 2023 Copa Libertadores. This game will take place at Estadio Hernando Siles in La Paz. The fight for the second spot is tough within Group D. Here is all the detailed information about this 2023 Copa Libertadores game including the date, time, TV Channel, Live Stream and location.

[Watch The Strongest vs Sporting Cristal online free in the US on Fubo]

The Strongest are in the second spot of the standings with 4 points, they won a recent game against Fluminense 1-0 at home, but before that victory they had lost 0-1 against Sporting Cristal on the road.

Sporting Cristal are enjoying a good streak that includes a win against The Strongest and a 1-1 draw against River Plate.

When will The Strongest vs Sporting Cristal be played?

The Strongest and Sporting Cristal play for the 2023 Copa Libertadores on Wednesday, June 7 at Estadio Hernando Siles in La Paz. It is highly probable that this game will end in a tie.

The Strongest vs Sporting Cristal: Time by state in the US

ET: 10:00 PM

CT: 9:00 PM

MT: 8:00 PM

PT: 7:00 PM

How to watch The Strongest vs Sporting Cristal in the US

This game for the 2023 Copa Libertadores, The Strongest and Sporting Cristal at the Estadio Hernando Siles in La Paz on Wednesday, June 7, will be broadcast in the US by Fubo (7-day free trial) and other options to watch this game in the US are beIN SPORTS en Español, beIN SPORTS, beIN SPORTS CONNECT.