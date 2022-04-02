Celta de Vigo and Real Madrid will clash off today at Estadio de Balaidos in the 30th round of the 2021-22 La Liga season. Check out how to watch the game, the match preview, information, predictions, and odds.

Real Madrid will travel to Vigo toface Celta de Vigo at the Estadio de Balaidos on the Matchday 30 of the 2021-22 La Liga season today, April 2, 2022, at 12:30 PM (ET). Here, you will find everything there is to know about this Spanish league soccer match, such as predictions, odds, storylines, and how to watch the game online.

This will be their 112th La Liga meeting. There are no surprises here as Real Madrid are the obvious favorites in head-to-head clashes, having celebrated a victory on 65 occasions so far; RC Celta de Vigo have grabbed a triumph 29 times to this day, and the remaining 17 matches have ended in a draw.

Their most recent game was played on October 12, 2021, when the Whites cruised past the Sky Blues with a final result of 5-2 at home at the Santiago Bernabeu in Madrid. It promises to be an even more exciting clash as they meet for the second time in the 2021/2022 La Liga season.

Celta de Vigo vs Real Madrid: Match Information

Date: Saturday, April 2, 2022

Time: 12:30 PM (ET)

Location: Estadio de Balaidos, Vigo

Celta de Vigo vs Real Madrid: Times by State in the US

ET: 12:30 PM

CT: 11:30 AM

MT: 10:30 AM

PT: 9:30 AM

Celta de Vigo vs Real Madrid: Storylines

In their last five fixtures, Celta de Vigo have grabbed one win, as well as two draws and two losses (DLWLD). Meanwhile, Real Madrid have been in decent form in the La Liga season, losing only once in the previous five league matches. Thus, they have also managed four wins (WWWWL).

The Madrid side currently sit on top of La Liga with 66 points in 29 matches so far. On the other hand, Celta de Vigo are placed 10 positions below them, in 11th place of the La Liga table with 36 points won in 29 games in the 2021-22 season.

These opponents have a long history of clashes as their first one dates back to April 12, 1908, when Real Madrid narrowly won 2-1 at home in Madrid. Thanks to this exciting clash, we will see if either of the two clubs will go home with the three points in Round 30.

How To Watch Or Stream Live Free Celta de Vigo vs Real Madrid in the U.S.

The 2021-22 La Liga Round 30 game between Celta de Vigo and Real Madrid, to be played today, at the Estadio de Balaidos in Vigo, will be broadcasted on ESPN+ in the United States.

Celta de Vigo vs Real Madrid: Predictions And Odds

The odds are heavily in favor of Real Madrid. PointsBet see them as the absolute favorites and thus, they have given them -112 odds to grab another win in the season. The home side Celta De Vigo have a +290 odds to cause an upset in Matchday 30, while a tie would result in a +255 payout.

PointsBet Celta de Vigo +290 Tie +255 Real Madrid -112

* Odds by PointsBet