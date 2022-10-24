For the Matchday 5 of the 2022/2023 UEFA Champions League group stage, Celtic will receive Shakhtar. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country. In the United States, you can enjoy this game through Paramount + (free trial), and on DAZN in Canada and Germany.
For the locals, Celtic, this is the last chance to fight to achieve any goal, even if it is to obtain third place that allows them to play in the Europa League. Any other result than victory will automatically eliminate them from everything, so they have an obligation to win and even more so playing at home.
Shakhtar come from a painful draw against Real Madrid. At the minute of play in the second half they had scored 1-0 and were able to sustain that result until the end, when thanks to Rudiger's goal in the 5th minute added, the “Merengues” leveled the game. They need the victory to be able to depend on themselves in the last Matchday against RB Leipzig.
Celtic vs Shakhtar Donetsk: Kick-Off Time
Celtic will face Shakhtar Donetsk for the Matchday 5 of the 2022/2023 UEFA Champions League group stage this Tuesday, October 25 at the Celtic Park in Glasgow, Scotland.
Argentina: 4 PM
Australia: 5 AM (October 26)
Bangladesh: 1 AM (October 26)
Belgium: 9 PM
Brazil: 4 PM
Cameroon: 8 PM
Canada: 3 PM (EDT)
Costa Rica: 1 PM
Croatia: 9 PM
Denmark: 9 PM
Ecuador: 2 PM
Egypt: 9 PM
France: 9 PM
Germany: 9 PM
Ghana: 7 PM
India: 12:30 AM (October 26)
Indonesia: 2 AM (October 26)
Iran: 10:30 PM
Ireland: 8 PM
Israel: 10 PM
Italy: 9 PM
Jamaica: 2 PM
Japan: 4 AM (October 26)
Kenya: 10 PM
Malaysia: 3 AM (October 26)
Mexico: 2 PM
Morocco: 8 PM
Netherlands: 9 PM
New Zealand: 7 AM (October 26)
Nigeria: 8 PM
Norway: 9 PM
Poland: 9 PM
Portugal: 8 PM
Qatar: 10 PM
Saudi Arabia: 10 PM
Senegal: 7 PM
Serbia: 9 PM
Singapore: 3 AM (October 26)
South Africa: 9 PM
South Korea: 4 AM (October 26)
Spain: 9 PM
Sweden: 9 PM
Switzerland: 9 PM
Tanzania: 10 PM
Trinidad and Tobago: 3 PM
Tunisia: 7 PM
Uganda: 10 PM
UAE: 9 PM
UK: 8 PM
United States: 3 PM (ET)
Celtic vs Shakhtar Donetsk: TV Channel and Live Streaming
Argentina: Star+, ESPN3 Argentina
Australia: City Sports
Bangladesh: Sony LIV
Belgium: Pickx+ Sports 7
Brazil: HBO Max
Cameroon: SuperSport Variety 2, DStv Now
Canada: DAZN
Costa Rica: Star+
Croatia: Arena Sport 4 Croatia
Denmark: Viaplay Denmark
Ecuador: Star+
Egypt: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports English 2
France: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, Free, beIN Sports MAX 6
Germany: DAZN, DAZN2
Ghana: SuperSport Variety 2, DStv Now
India: Sony LIV, JioTV
Indonesia: Vidio
Iran: beIN Sports English 2, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Ireland: BT Sport 3, LiveScore App, BT Sport App, BTSport.com
Italy: Mediaset Infinity, Sky Sport 257
Jamaica: Flowsports.co, Flow Sports App
Kenya: DStv Now, SuperSport Variety 2
Malaysia: beIN Sports Connect Malaysia
Mexico: HBO Max
Morocco: beIN Sports English 2, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
New Zealand: Spark Sport
Nigeria: SuperSport Variety 2
Norway: TV 2 Play
Poland: Polsat Sport Premium 4
Portugal: Eleven Sports 6 Portugal
Qatar: beIN Sports English 2, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Saudi Arabia: beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Senegal: SuperSport Variety 2, DStv Now
Serbia: Arena Sport 4 Serbia
South Africa: DStv App, SuperSport Variety 3
Spain: Movistar Champions League 7, Movistar+
Sweden: C More Sweden
Switzerland: Blue Sport
Tanzania: DStv Now, SuperSport Variety 2
Trinidad and Tobago: Flowsports.co, Flow Sports App
Tunisia: beIN Sports English 2, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Uganda: SuperSport Variety 2, DStv Now
United Arab Emirates: beIN Sports English 2, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
United Kingdom: BT Sport App, LiveScore App, BTSport.com, BT Sport Ultimate, BT Sport 3
USA: Paramount+ (free trial), VIX+