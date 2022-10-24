Celtic will host Shakhtar for the Matchday 5 of the 2022/2023 UEFA Champions League group stage. You can find out here how to watch this game on TV or live stream it free in your country.

Celtic vs Shakhtar Donetsk: TV Channel, how and where to watch or live stream online free 2022/2023 UEFA Champions League in your country

For the Matchday 5 of the 2022/2023 UEFA Champions League group stage, Celtic will receive Shakhtar. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country. In the United States, you can enjoy this game through Paramount + (free trial), and on DAZN in Canada and Germany.

For the locals, Celtic, this is the last chance to fight to achieve any goal, even if it is to obtain third place that allows them to play in the Europa League. Any other result than victory will automatically eliminate them from everything, so they have an obligation to win and even more so playing at home.

Shakhtar come from a painful draw against Real Madrid. At the minute of play in the second half they had scored 1-0 and were able to sustain that result until the end, when thanks to Rudiger's goal in the 5th minute added, the “Merengues” leveled the game. They need the victory to be able to depend on themselves in the last Matchday against RB Leipzig.

Celtic vs Shakhtar Donetsk: Kick-Off Time

Celtic will face Shakhtar Donetsk for the Matchday 5 of the 2022/2023 UEFA Champions League group stage this Tuesday, October 25 at the Celtic Park in Glasgow, Scotland.

Argentina: 4 PM

Australia: 5 AM (October 26)

Bangladesh: 1 AM (October 26)

Belgium: 9 PM

Brazil: 4 PM

Cameroon: 8 PM

Canada: 3 PM (EDT)

Costa Rica: 1 PM

Croatia: 9 PM

Denmark: 9 PM

Ecuador: 2 PM

Egypt: 9 PM

France: 9 PM

Germany: 9 PM

Ghana: 7 PM

India: 12:30 AM (October 26)

Indonesia: 2 AM (October 26)

Iran: 10:30 PM

Ireland: 8 PM

Israel: 10 PM

Italy: 9 PM

Jamaica: 2 PM

Japan: 4 AM (October 26)

Kenya: 10 PM

Malaysia: 3 AM (October 26)

Mexico: 2 PM

Morocco: 8 PM

Netherlands: 9 PM

New Zealand: 7 AM (October 26)

Nigeria: 8 PM

Norway: 9 PM

Poland: 9 PM

Portugal: 8 PM

Qatar: 10 PM

Saudi Arabia: 10 PM

Senegal: 7 PM

Serbia: 9 PM

Singapore: 3 AM (October 26)

South Africa: 9 PM

South Korea: 4 AM (October 26)

Spain: 9 PM

Sweden: 9 PM

Switzerland: 9 PM

Tanzania: 10 PM

Trinidad and Tobago: 3 PM

Tunisia: 7 PM

Uganda: 10 PM

UAE: 9 PM

UK: 8 PM

United States: 3 PM (ET)

Celtic vs Shakhtar Donetsk: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Argentina: Star+, ESPN3 Argentina

Australia: City Sports

Bangladesh: Sony LIV

Belgium: Pickx+ Sports 7

Brazil: HBO Max

Cameroon: SuperSport Variety 2, DStv Now

Canada: DAZN

Costa Rica: Star+

Croatia: Arena Sport 4 Croatia

Denmark: Viaplay Denmark

Ecuador: Star+

Egypt: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports English 2

France: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, Free, beIN Sports MAX 6

Germany: DAZN, DAZN2

Ghana: SuperSport Variety 2, DStv Now

India: Sony LIV, JioTV

Indonesia: Vidio

Iran: beIN Sports English 2, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Ireland: BT Sport 3, LiveScore App, BT Sport App, BTSport.com

Italy: Mediaset Infinity, Sky Sport 257

Jamaica: Flowsports.co, Flow Sports App

Kenya: DStv Now, SuperSport Variety 2

Malaysia: beIN Sports Connect Malaysia

Mexico: HBO Max

Morocco: beIN Sports English 2, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

New Zealand: Spark Sport

Nigeria: SuperSport Variety 2

Norway: TV 2 Play

Poland: Polsat Sport Premium 4

Portugal: Eleven Sports 6 Portugal

Qatar: beIN Sports English 2, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Saudi Arabia: beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Senegal: SuperSport Variety 2, DStv Now

Serbia: Arena Sport 4 Serbia

South Africa: DStv App, SuperSport Variety 3

Spain: Movistar Champions League 7, Movistar+

Sweden: C More Sweden

Switzerland: Blue Sport

Tanzania: DStv Now, SuperSport Variety 2

Trinidad and Tobago: Flowsports.co, Flow Sports App

Tunisia: beIN Sports English 2, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Uganda: SuperSport Variety 2, DStv Now

United Arab Emirates: beIN Sports English 2, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

United Kingdom: BT Sport App, LiveScore App, BTSport.com, BT Sport Ultimate, BT Sport 3

USA: Paramount+ (free trial), VIX+

