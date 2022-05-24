Cerro Porteño and Olimpia will face-off for one of two spots left to qualify for the next round. Find out how to watch or live stream the game free in the US, the match information, storyline, predictions and odds.

Cerro Porteño and Olimpia will play against each other for the Matchday 6 of the 2022 Copa Libertadores Group G. Here you will find everything there is to know about this game, such as the match information, storylines, predictions, odds and how to watch or live stream it free. If you are in the US you can watch the game on FuboTV (Free 7-day Trial).

Cerro Porteño currently rank 2th place in the Group G with 8 points in 5 matchups. Alberto Espindola is the leading goalscorer with 2 goals for his side in this year's international tournament. The team managed by Francisco Arce seeks a win to clinch their spot at the Round of 16 Stage.

On the other side, Olimpia currently rank 3rd place in the Group G with 5 points in 5 games.Their last Copa Libertadores matchup was a 2-1 loss to Colon. If the team managed by Julio Cesar Caceres wants to advance to the next round, they will have to win this game and wait for another result to help them.

Cerro Porteño vs Olimpia: Match Information

Date: Wednesday, May 25, 2022

Time: 8:00 PM (ET)

Location: Estadio General Pablo Rojas, Asuncion, Paraguay

Live Stream: FuboTV (Free 7-day Trial)

Cerro Porteño vs Olimpia: Time by States in the US

ET: 8:00 PM

CT: 7:00 PM

MT: 6:00 PM

PT: 5:00 PM

Cerro Porteño vs Olimpia: Storylines

Cerro Porteño and Olimpia make up the Super Clasico Paraguayo derby in Asuncion. Both teams are the most popular and the ones that have won the most Paraguayan leagues. These two sides have played each other three times before this year. Cerro Porteño picked up a 4-0 win in the last matchup, whereas in their Copa Libertadores debut the game ended as a 0-0 draw.

The last time Olimpia won a Super Clasico Paraguayo derby was in March of this year. Olimpia picked up a 2-0 win at the Estadio General Pablo Rojas, the stadium where these two sides will meet again for this final Copa Libertadores clash.

Cerro Porteño vs Olimpia: How to watch or stream live free in the US

The game between Cerro Porteño and Olimpia for Matchday 6 of the 2022 Copa Libertadores Group G will be broadcast in the United States on FuboTV (Free 7-day Trial). Other options are: beIN SPORTS CONNECT.

Cerro Porteño vs Olimpia: Predictions and Odds

Oddsmakers in the US have already made their predictions for this Copa Libertadores Group Stage game. Caesars see Cerro Porteño as favorites with +126 odds to win, while Olimpia have +210 odds to win. A draw would result in a +240 payout.

