Cerro Porteño play against Palmeiras for a Round of 16 game of the 2022 Copa Libertadores. Full details about how to watch the game, preview, information, prediction and odds in the US.

Cerro Porteño vs Palmeiras: Predictions, odds and how to watch the 2022 Copa Libertadores Round of 16 in the US

Cerro Porteño and Palmeiras meet in the 2022 Copa Libertadores Round of 16. This game will take place at Estadio General Pablo Rojas in Asuncion on June 29, 2022 at 6:15 PM (ET). The home team knows that the visitors are big favorites. Here is all the detailed information about this Copa Libertadores game including date, storylines, predictions, odds and how to watch this game in the US. You can watch this game in the US live on Fanatiz (free trial).

Cerro Porteño were the second best team of Group G with two wins, two draws and two losses for a total of 8 points, but another team from the same group also collected eight points but the goal difference gave Cerro Porteño access to the knockout stage.

Palmeiras are big favorites like any other brazilian team in Copa Libertadores, they dominated their group with six perfect games without losses, plus the team scored 25 goals like no other team in the tournament.

Cerro Porteño vs Palmeiras: Match Information

Date: Wednesday, June 29, 2022.

Time: 6:15 PM (ET)

Location: Estadio General Pablo Rojas, Asuncion, Paraguay.

Live Stream: Fanatiz (free trial)

Cerro Porteño vs Palmeiras: Times by State in the US

ET: 6:15 PM

CT: 5:15 PM

MT: 4:15 PM

PT: 3:15 PM

Cerro Porteño vs Palmeiras: Storylines

Cerro Porteño are underdogs but that does not mean that the team played well during the group stage and with some luck the team reached the round of 16 after a difficult round in the group stage, but this game will be the hardest for Cerro Porteño in the 2022 Copa Libertadores. The team has never won this tournament but they did play in six semi-finals.

Palmeiras are the defending champions of the tournament and that makes them big favorites to win the tournament again. Palmeiras' offensive attack is the deadliest with an average of 4.16 goals per game, and their defense barely allowed 3 goals during the group stage. This game will be relatively easy for Palmeiras on the road.

How To Watch Or Stream Live Free Cerro Porteño vs Palmeiras in the U.S.

This 2022 Copa Libertadores game for the Round of 16 will be available worldwide through television, internet apps and will be broadcast in the United States by: Fanatiz and other options to watch this game in the beIN SPORTS, beIN SPORTS CONNECT. Don't forget to download the app to watch the game on your smartphone, tablet or computer.

Cerro Porteño vs Palmeiras: Predictions And Odds

Palmeiras are big favorites to win this game with 1.66 odds that will pay $166 bucks for a $100 bet on BetMGM, they are the defending champions with the best attacking offense so far. Cerro Porteño are underdogs with 5.50 odds. The draw is offered at 3.50 odds and totals at 2.5 goals. The best pick for this Copa Libertadores game is: Palmeiras 1.66.

BetMGM Cerro Porteño 5.50 Draw / Totals 3.50 / 2.5 Palmeiras 1.66

* Odds via BetMGM.