In one of the most interesting pre-season friendlies of this summer 2022, one of the best teams in England, Chelsea, will face Charlotte FC. Here you can find all you need to know about this friendly game, such as when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream it free in the United States.

Chelsea come from a season where, despite having achieved some goals and reached two finals, they did not live up to what was expected considering the great team they had. The truth is that, as a result of questionable sanctions, they had to go ahead with a great disadvantage. Now without sanctions, they will seek again to obtain new championships.

In the case of Charlotte, with half of the MLS regular season already played, they arrive with more competitive rhythm, although in their last game against Inter Miami they lost, which prevented them from entering the qualification zone for the round of 16. Without a doubt it will be an important game for the Americans since playing against a strong team like Chelsea helps to know at what level the team is.

Charlotte FC vs Chelsea: Date

This international friendly match between Charlotte FC and Chelsea that will take place at the Bank of America Stadium, in Charlotte, North Carolina will be played on Tuesday, July 19 at 7:30 PM (ET).

Charlotte FC vs Chelsea: Time by State in the US

ET: 7:30 PM

CT: 6:30 PM

MT: 5:30 PM

PT: 4:30 PM

TV channel in the US to watch Charlotte FC vs Chelsea

Charlotte FC and Chelsea will play this friendly match this Tuesday, July 19 at 8:30 PM (ET), and it will be broadcast in the US on ESPN.

