Actual UEFA Champions League winners, Chelsea will welcome Juventus at the Stamford Bridge in London on Matchday 5 of the 2021/22 UEFA Champions League Group Stage on Tuesday, November 23, 2021, at 12:45 PM (ET). Here you will find when and how to watch this thrilling Group H Matchday 5 game in the US.

This will be both their sixth UCL and overall meeting. Interestingly Juventus have been the slight favorites in head-to-head duels, having celebrated a victory on two occasions so far; Chelsea have grabbed a triumph just once to this day, and the remaining two matches have ended in a draw.

Their most recent game was played on October 29, 2021, when the Bianconeri narrowly won 1-0 at home, at the Allianz Stadium in Turin in their first Group H encounter. It promises to be an even more exciting clash as they meet for the second time this year in the UEFA Champions League 2021-2022 campaign.

Chelsea vs Juventus: Date

The 2021-22 UEFA Champions League Group H Matchday 5 game between Chelsea and Juventus will be played on Tuesday, November 23, 2021, at Stamford Bridge in London.

Chelsea vs Juventus: Time by State in the US

ET: 3:00 PM

CT: 2:00 AM

MT: 1:00 AM

PT: 12:00 AM

TV Channel in the US to watch Chelsea vs Juventus for 2021/22 UEFA Champions League

The game to be played between Chelsea and Juventus on the fifth matchday of the UEFA Champions League Group H will be broadcast on TUDNxtra, TUDN App, Paramount+, TUDN.com in the United States.