Chelsea and Lille face each other today at Stamford Bridge for the first leg of the 2021-2022 UEFA Champions League Round of 16. Check out how and where to watch or stream live online this UCL game free in different parts of the world.

Chelsea host Lille today at Stamford Brigde to play an exciting first leg match for the 2021-2022 UEFA Champions League Round of 16. Here, you will find the time of this UCL soccer game and where to watch or live stream it online from different parts of the world. If you want to watch it live from the United States, tune in to fuboTV (7-Day Free Trial Streaming) or Paramount+ (Free Trial), and if you are in Canada, you can watch it on DAZN.

The Blues, who clinched the 2021 FIFA Club World Cup by beating Palmeiras in the final 10 days ago, return to the most competitive European tournament looking for a home win to visit France with the advantage.

Lille, on the other hand, know they are the clear underdogs here, and will have a lot of work to do to upset Chelsea at Stamford Bridge. Moreover, the team coached by Jocelyn Gourvennec has been struggling in the French Ligue 1, sitting 11th in the domestic league standings.

Chelsea vs Lille: Time of the game

Argentina: 5:00 PM

Australia: 7:00 AM (Wednesday)

Bangladesh: 2:00 AM (Wednesday)

Belgium: 9:00 PM

Brazil: 5:00 PM

Canada: 3:00 PM (ET)

France: 9:00 PM

Germany: 9:00 PM

India: 1:30 AM (Wednesday)

Ireland: 8:00 PM

Italy: 9:00 PM

Jamaica: 3:00 PM

Mexico: 2:00 PM

Netherlands: 9:00 PM

Nigeria: 9:00 PM

Portugal: 8:00 PM

South Africa: 10:00 PM

Spain: 9:00 PM

UK: 8:00 PM

US: 3:00 PM (ET)

Argentina: Star+, Fox Sports Argentina

Australia: Stan Sport

Bangladesh: SONY TEN 2 HD, SONY TEN 2, Sony LIV

Belgium: Pickx+ Sports 2, Proximus Pickx, Club RTL

Brazil: HBO Max, TNT Go, Estádio TNT Sports, SBT, GUIGO, TNT Brasil

Canada: DAZN

France: Canal+ Sport, RMC Sport 1, RMC Sport en direct, Free

Germany: Amazon Prime Video

India: SONY TEN 2 HD, JioTV, SONY TEN 2, Sony LIV

Ireland: TalkSport Radio UK, BBC Radio 5 Live, LiveScore App, BT Sport 2, RTE Player, BT Sport App, BTSport.com, RTE 2

Italy: Mediaset Infinity, NOW TV, Sky Sport 253, Sky Sport Football, SKY Go Italia

Jamaica: Flow Sports App, Flowsports.co

Mexico: TNT Go, HBO Max, TNT Sports

Netherlands: Ziggo Sport 14, Ziggo Sport Select

Nigeria: SuperSport Football Plus Nigeria, Canal+ Sport 3 Afrique, SuperSport MaXimo 1, DStv Now

Portugal: TVI, Eleven Sports 1 Portugal

South Africa: SuperSport Premier League, DStv App, SuperSport MaXimo 1

Spain: Movistar+, Movistar Liga de Campeones 1

UK: BT Sport 2, BTSport.com, BBC Radio 5 Live, BT Sport Ultimate, TalkSport Radio UK, BT Sport App

US: FuboTV (Free Trial), Paramount+ (Free Trial), TUDNxtra, CBS, TUDN App, Univision NOW, Galavision, TUDN.com.