The final game of the FIFA Club World Cup UAE 2021 will witness the collision between the representatives of Conmebol, Brazilian Palmeiras, and UEFA, British Chelsea. The European teams may be always favorites to win the tournament, however, there have been some occasions that the South American squads have made the upset of the tournament.

Conmebol vs UEFA is a soccer classic wherever and whenever it is played; no matter if the protagonists are National Teams or just clubs. Earlier in 2022, a clash of this type will be available to be enjoyed by fans all around the world: Chelsea is facing Palmeiras in the final game of the FIFA Club World Cup UAE 2021.

At least talking about clubs, it is undeniable that UEFA has a major level than Conmebol, so it is natural to consider the Blues as the favorites to win this tournament. However, when the whistle blows and the ball starts spinning, everything can happen.

Chelsea is the European representative in the FIFA Club World Cup after winning the Champions League's last edition and it has reached the decisive match by defeating Asian Champion Al Hilal. On the other hand, Palmeiras, conqueror of the last two editions of Copa Libertadores, triumphed over Al Ahly, the African representative, to win the right to fight for this tournament title.

The South American victories over European Clubs in the FIFA Club World Cup Final game

There have been few victories of Conmebol representatives against UEFA clubs in the decisive game of this tournament. The good news for Palmeiras is that his current rival, Chelsea FC, has lost his only match vs. a South American team in a FIFA Club World Cup: it was also a Brazilian squad.

There have been just 3 wins of South American representatives against European opponents considering a FIFA Club World Cup context. All of them have happened when this competition have been held in Japan. It has always been a Brazilian team the one capable of triumphing over a UEFA club.

In Japan 2005, it was the very first occasion that happened this has happened. Sao Paulo defeated Liverpool 1-0. The only goal was scored by Carlos Luciano da Silva Mineiro. At that time, the tournament's name was FIFA Club World Championship.

Just one year after, the South American domain continued as the Brazilian Internacional Porto Alegre overcame FC Barcelona in another one-goal match. The Inter hero was the midfielder Adriano Gabiru. On that occasion, Rijkaard's team lineup with all of its stars: Carles Puyol, Rafael Marquez, Andres Iniesta, Deco, and Ronaldinho.

The last time Conmebol outdid UEFA in this tournament was ten years ago: in the Japan 2012 edition, Corinthians defeated Chelsea 1-0. The only goal that gave the Timao its second FIFA Club World Cup was scored by Peruvian legend Paolo Guerrero. Chelsea was managed by Spanish Rafa Benitez and had a powerful roster including Petr Cech, Ashley Cole, Frank Lampard, Eden Hazard, and Fernando Torres.

General Balance of the UEFA vs Conmebol final games in the FIFA Club World Cup

Counting the upcoming Chelsea vs Palmeiras duel, there have been 12 decisive games between UEFA and Conmebol representatives in the FIFA Club World Cup. The statistics show that the European clubs have a clear domain of the situation.

There have been 8 UEFA victories against South American teams in this tournament final game so far. In fact, on the last occasion that these contenders have clashed in a FIFA Club World Cup, the European side defeated the Conmebol one: it was also a British club, Liverpool, overcoming a Brazilian rival, Flamengo in a one-goal match.

The European victories against South American clubs in the FIFA Club World Cup:

-Japan 2007, AC Milan 4-2 Boca Juniors, International Yokohama Stadium

-Japan 2008, Manchester United 1-0 Liga Deportiva Universitaria Quito, International Yokohama Stadium

-UAE 2009, Barcelona 2-1 Estudiantes, Zayed Sports City Stadium

-Japan 2011, Barcelona 4-0 Santos, International Yokohama Stadium

-Morocco 2014, Real Madrid 2-0 San Lorenzo, le Grand Stade Marrakech

-Japan 2015, Barcelona 3-0 River Plate, International Yokohama Stadium

-UAE 2017, Real Madrid 1-0 Gremio, Zayed Sports City Stadium

-Qatar 2019, Liverpool 1-0 Flamengo, Khalifa International Stadium