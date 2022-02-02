Chelsea and Plymouth will clash off at Stamford Bridge in the 2021-22 FA Cup Fourth Round. Find out here when, where, and at what time the game will be played, and how to watch it live in the US.

Chelsea vs Plymouth: Date, Time and TV Channel in the US for 2021-22 FA Cup Fourth Round

Chelsea will welcome Plymouth at the Stamford Bridge in London in the Fourth Round of the 2021-22 FA Cup. Here you will find out when and how to watch this rare Football Association Challenge Cup match in the US.

This will be their 18th overall meeting. There are no surprises here as Chelsea are the obvious favorites in head-to-head clashes, having celebrated a victory on nine occasions so far; Plymouth Argyle have surprisingly grabbed a triumph twice to this day, and the remaining six matches have ended in a draw.

Their most recent game was played on February 18, 1989, when the Blues grabbed a tight 1-0 win away in the League Division Two. It promises to be an even more exciting clash as they meet for the first time in more than 30 years, this time in the 2021/2022 FA Cup.

Chelsea vs Plymouth: Date

The 2021-22 FA Cup Fourth Round game between Chelsea and Plymouth will be played on Saturday, February 5, 2022, at Stamford Bridge in London.

Chelsea vs Plymouth: Time by State in the US

ET: 7:30 AM

CT: 6:30 AM

MT: 5:30 AM

PT: 4:30 AM

TV Channel in the US to watch Chelsea vs Plymouth in FA Cup 2021-22

The game to be played between Chelsea and Plymouth in the Fourth Round of the 2021-22 FA Cup, will be broadcast on ESPN+ in the United States.