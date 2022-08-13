Chelsea will face Tottenham for the Matchday 2 of the 2022/2023 Premier League. You can find out here how to watch this game on TV or live stream it free in your country.

Chelsea vs Tottenham: TV Channel, how and where to watch or live stream online 2022/2023 Premier League in your country

Chelsea will receive Tottenham in what will be the second Matchday of the 2022/2023 Premier League. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country. In the United States, you can enjoy this game through SlingTV.

Two teams that come from winning in their first games of this Premier League 2022/2023 face each other. On the one hand, the visitors recorded a resounding 4-1 win at home to Southampton, and of course they want to repeat that excellent performance on their visit to Stamford Bridge.

The hosts also got a win, although it was 1-0 on their visit to Everton, with one goal scored from a penalty kick. The "Blues" were not at a high level, but they have a good team and this season without sanctions they hope to be able to better face the competitions they will play, in which they are candidates to be champions.

Chelsea vs Tottenham: Kick-Off Time

Chelsea will play against Tottenham for the Matchday 2 of the 2022/2023 Premier League this Sunday, August 14 at Stamford Bridge, West London, England.

Australia: 12:30 AM (August 15)

Bahamas: 11:30 AM

Bangladesh: 7:30 PM

Barbados: 11:30 AM

Belize: 9:30 AM

Botswana: 5:30 PM

Brazil: 12:30 PM

Brunei: 11:30 PM

Burundi: 5:30 PM

Cameroon: 4:30 PM

Canada: 11:30 AM

Eswatini: 5:30 PM

Ethiopia: 6:30 PM

Fiji: 3:30 AM (15 August)

France: 5:30 PM

Gambia: 3:30 PM

Germany: 5:30 PM

Ghana: 3:30 PM

Guyana: 11:30 AM

India: 9 PM

Ireland: 4:30 PM

Italy: 5:30 PM

Jamaica: 10:30 AM

Kenya: 6:30 PM

Lesotho: 5:30 PM

Liberia: 3:30 PM

Malawi: 5:30 PM

Malaysia: 11:30 PM

Malta: 5:30 PM

Mauritius: 5:30 PM

Mexico: 10:30 AM

Namibia: 5:30 PM

Netherlands: 5:30 PM

New Zealand: 3:30 AM (15 August)

Nigeria: 4:30 PM

Pakistan: 8:30 PM

Papua New Guinea: 1:30 AM (15 August)

Philippines: 11:30 PM

Portugal: 4:30 PM

Rwanda: 5:30 PM

Sierra Leone: 3:30 PM

Singapore: 11:30 PM

Solomon Islands: 2:30 AM (14 August)

South Africa: 5:30 PM

South Sudan: 5:30 PM

Spain: 5:30 PM

Sri Lanka: 9 PM

Sudan: 5:30 PM

Tanzania: 6:30 PM

Trinidad and Tobago: 11:30 AM

Uganda: 6:30 PM

UK: 4:30 PM

United States: 11:30 AM (ET)

Zambia: 4:30 PM

Zimbabwe: 4:30 PM

Chelsea vs Tottenham: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Australia: Optus Sport

Bahamas: csport.tv

Bangladesh: Star Sports Select HD2

Barbados: csport.tv

Belize: Paramount+

Botswana: SuperSport Premier League ROA, DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 2

Brazil: NOW NET and Claro, ESPN, GUIGO, Star+

Brunei: Astro Go

Burundi: SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Premier League ROA, DStv Now

Cameroon: SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Premier League ROA, DStv Now

Canada: fuboTV Canada

Ethiopia: DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 2

France: Canal+ France, Free

Gambia: DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 2

Germany: Sky Sport UHD, WOW, Sky Go, Sky Sport Premier League, Sky Sport Top Event

Ghana: SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League ROA

India: JioTV, Star Sports Select 2, Hotstar VIP, Star Sports Select HD2

Ireland: Sky Ultra HD, Sky Sports Premier League, Sky Sports Main Event, BBC Radio 5 Live, SKY GO Extra

Italy: Sky Sport Football, NOW TV, SKY Go Italia

Jamaica: csport.tv

Kenya: DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 2

Lesotho: SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League ROA

Liberia: SuperSport Premier League ROA, DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 2

Malawi: DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 2

Malaysia: Astro Go, Astro SuperSport 3

Malta: TSN2 Malta, GO TV Anywhere

Mauritius: SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League ROA

Mexico: Paramount+

Namibia: SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League ROA

Netherlands: Viaplay Netherlands

New Zealand: Sky Sport NOW

Nigeria: DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League Nigeria, SuperSport MaXimo 2

Pakistan: Star Sports Select HD2

Portugal: Eleven Sports 1 Portugal

Rwanda: SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport Maximo 2

Sierra Leone: SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Premier League ROA, DStv Now

Singapore: StarHub TV+, 221 Hub Premier 1, 222 Hub Premier 2, 232 Hub Premier 2

Solomon Islands: Sky Sport NOW

South Africa: DStv App, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Premier League

South Sudan: beIN Sports Premium 1, beIN Sports English, DStv Now, beIN 4K Arabia, TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Spain: DAZN, Movistar+, DAZN 1

Sri Lanka: Star Sports Select HD2

Sudan: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, SuperSport MaXimo 2, beIN Sports English, beIN 4K Arabia, TOD, DStv Now, beIN Sports Premium 1, SuperSport Premier League ROA

Eswatini: DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 2

Tanzania: SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League ROA

Trinidad and Tobago: csport.tv

Uganda: SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League ROA

United Kingdom: BBC Radio 5 Live, SKY GO Extra, Sky Sports Premier League, Sky Ultra HD, Sky Sports Main Event

USA: Sling TV

Zambia: SuperSport Maximo 2, SuperSport Premier League ROA

Zimbabwe: DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Premier League ROA

