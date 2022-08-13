Chelsea will receive Tottenham in what will be the second Matchday of the 2022/2023 Premier League. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country. In the United States, you can enjoy this game through SlingTV.
Two teams that come from winning in their first games of this Premier League 2022/2023 face each other. On the one hand, the visitors recorded a resounding 4-1 win at home to Southampton, and of course they want to repeat that excellent performance on their visit to Stamford Bridge.
The hosts also got a win, although it was 1-0 on their visit to Everton, with one goal scored from a penalty kick. The "Blues" were not at a high level, but they have a good team and this season without sanctions they hope to be able to better face the competitions they will play, in which they are candidates to be champions.
Chelsea vs Tottenham: Kick-Off Time
Chelsea will play against Tottenham for the Matchday 2 of the 2022/2023 Premier League this Sunday, August 14 at Stamford Bridge, West London, England.
Australia: 12:30 AM (August 15)
Bahamas: 11:30 AM
Bangladesh: 7:30 PM
Barbados: 11:30 AM
Belize: 9:30 AM
Botswana: 5:30 PM
Brazil: 12:30 PM
Brunei: 11:30 PM
Burundi: 5:30 PM
Cameroon: 4:30 PM
Canada: 11:30 AM
Eswatini: 5:30 PM
Ethiopia: 6:30 PM
Fiji: 3:30 AM (15 August)
France: 5:30 PM
Gambia: 3:30 PM
Germany: 5:30 PM
Ghana: 3:30 PM
Guyana: 11:30 AM
India: 9 PM
Ireland: 4:30 PM
Italy: 5:30 PM
Jamaica: 10:30 AM
Kenya: 6:30 PM
Lesotho: 5:30 PM
Liberia: 3:30 PM
Malawi: 5:30 PM
Malaysia: 11:30 PM
Malta: 5:30 PM
Mauritius: 5:30 PM
Mexico: 10:30 AM
Namibia: 5:30 PM
Netherlands: 5:30 PM
New Zealand: 3:30 AM (15 August)
Nigeria: 4:30 PM
Pakistan: 8:30 PM
Papua New Guinea: 1:30 AM (15 August)
Philippines: 11:30 PM
Portugal: 4:30 PM
Rwanda: 5:30 PM
Sierra Leone: 3:30 PM
Singapore: 11:30 PM
Solomon Islands: 2:30 AM (14 August)
South Africa: 5:30 PM
South Sudan: 5:30 PM
Spain: 5:30 PM
Sri Lanka: 9 PM
Sudan: 5:30 PM
Tanzania: 6:30 PM
Trinidad and Tobago: 11:30 AM
Uganda: 6:30 PM
UK: 4:30 PM
United States: 11:30 AM (ET)
Zambia: 4:30 PM
Zimbabwe: 4:30 PM
Chelsea vs Tottenham: TV Channel and Live Streaming
Australia: Optus Sport
Bahamas: csport.tv
Bangladesh: Star Sports Select HD2
Barbados: csport.tv
Belize: Paramount+
Botswana: SuperSport Premier League ROA, DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 2
Brazil: NOW NET and Claro, ESPN, GUIGO, Star+
Brunei: Astro Go
Burundi: SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Premier League ROA, DStv Now
Cameroon: SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Premier League ROA, DStv Now
Canada: fuboTV Canada
Ethiopia: DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 2
France: Canal+ France, Free
Gambia: DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 2
Germany: Sky Sport UHD, WOW, Sky Go, Sky Sport Premier League, Sky Sport Top Event
Ghana: SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League ROA
India: JioTV, Star Sports Select 2, Hotstar VIP, Star Sports Select HD2
Ireland: Sky Ultra HD, Sky Sports Premier League, Sky Sports Main Event, BBC Radio 5 Live, SKY GO Extra
Italy: Sky Sport Football, NOW TV, SKY Go Italia
Jamaica: csport.tv
Kenya: DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 2
Lesotho: SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League ROA
Liberia: SuperSport Premier League ROA, DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 2
Malawi: DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 2
Malaysia: Astro Go, Astro SuperSport 3
Malta: TSN2 Malta, GO TV Anywhere
Mauritius: SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League ROA
Mexico: Paramount+
Namibia: SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League ROA
Netherlands: Viaplay Netherlands
New Zealand: Sky Sport NOW
Nigeria: DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League Nigeria, SuperSport MaXimo 2
Pakistan: Star Sports Select HD2
Portugal: Eleven Sports 1 Portugal
Rwanda: SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport Maximo 2
Sierra Leone: SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Premier League ROA, DStv Now
Singapore: StarHub TV+, 221 Hub Premier 1, 222 Hub Premier 2, 232 Hub Premier 2
Solomon Islands: Sky Sport NOW
South Africa: DStv App, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Premier League
South Sudan: beIN Sports Premium 1, beIN Sports English, DStv Now, beIN 4K Arabia, TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Spain: DAZN, Movistar+, DAZN 1
Sri Lanka: Star Sports Select HD2
Sudan: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, SuperSport MaXimo 2, beIN Sports English, beIN 4K Arabia, TOD, DStv Now, beIN Sports Premium 1, SuperSport Premier League ROA
Eswatini: DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 2
Tanzania: SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League ROA
Trinidad and Tobago: csport.tv
Uganda: SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League ROA
United Kingdom: BBC Radio 5 Live, SKY GO Extra, Sky Sports Premier League, Sky Ultra HD, Sky Sports Main Event
USA: Sling TV
Zambia: SuperSport Maximo 2, SuperSport Premier League ROA
Zimbabwe: DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Premier League ROA