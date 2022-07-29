The Chicago Fire will face Atlanta United for the MLS Matchday 23. Find out here all about the preview, predictions, odds, and how to watch or live stream online free this game in the United States.

The Chicago Fire will play against Atlanta United this Saturday, July 30 in a game valid for the MLS Matchday 23. Here you can find all the information you need to know about this game, such as the preview, storylines, predictions, odds and how to watch or live stream this game free in the United States.

Two teams that are fighting to reach the qualifying zone for the round of 16 of the MLS will face each other in this Matchday, so we can expect a very interesting game and very hard-fought by both teams. It will undoubtedly be one of the best Matchday 23 games there will be this Saturday, July 30.

The Chicago Fire are in 10th position with 26 points, just 2 behind last-qualified Cincinnati. For their part, the visitors, Atlanta United, have 24 points, so they would be 4 points away from entering the qualification zone. A victory would bring them closer to that goal, while allowing the hosts to overcome Cincinnati, of course if they lose their game against Inter Miami.

Chicago Fire vs Atlanta United: Match Information

Date: Saturday, July 30, 2022

Time: 5:00 PM (ET)

Location: Soldier Field, Chicago, Illinois

Chicago Fire vs Atlanta United: Time by States in the US

ET: 5:00 PM

CT: 4:00 PM

MT: 3:00 PM

PT: 2:00 PM

Chicago Fire vs Atlanta United: Storylines and Head-to-Head

In total, these two teams have met in a total of 11 games and the peculiarity is that neither of them ended in a draw, something that most likely will not happen in this 12th matchup since both need victory. The statistics are quite even, with Atlanta United dominating with 6 wins while Chicago Fire won 5 times.

The last time they faced each other was on May 8, 2022 for Matchday 4 of the current edition of the MLS. On that occasion it was a 4-1 victory for Atlanta United with goals from Ronaldo Cisneros (3) and Brooks Lennon, while Chinonso Offor scored for the Chicago Fire.

How to watch or live stream Chicago Fire vs Atlanta United in the US

Chicago Fire and Atlanta United will play for the Matchday 23 of the MLS this Saturday, July 30 at 3:00 PM (ET), and you can watch the game in the United States on: ESPN+, Bally Sports South, WGN TV, CF97 Live, SiriusXM FC.

Chicago Fire vs Atlanta United: Predictions and Odds

The Oddsmakers have a favorite for this match. These are the odds according to BetMGM: Chicago Fire are the favorite with 1.95 odds, while Atlanta United have 3.50. A tie would finish in a 3.60 payout.

BetMGM Chicago Fire 1.95 Tie 3.60 Atlanta United 3.50

