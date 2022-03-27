Chile take on Uruguay at Estadio San Carlos de Apoquindo in Santiago de Chile for the 2022 South American World Cup Qualifiers. Read here to check out when, where, and how to watch this game in the US.

Chile and Uruguay meet in the 2022 South American World Cup Qualifiers. This game will take place at Estadio San Carlos de Apoquindo in Santiago de Chile. The home team must fight and pray for other scores. Here is all the detailed information about this World Cup Qualifiers game including the date, time, TV Channel, Live Stream and location. You can watch this game in the US live on FuboTV with a 7-day free trial.

Chile want to win, but winning will not be enough for them, since the Chileans depend heavily on the scores of Peru and Colombia, those two teams must lose or at least Colombia draw and Peru lose their game for Chile to climb to 5th spot of the standings.

Uruguay as a nation and team are happy because they have their safe ticket to play in Qatar 2022, the victory against Peru was controversial but in the end there was no decision against Uruguay due to a goal that was checked by the VAR.

Chile vs Uruguay: Date

Chile and Uruguay play for the 2022 South American World Cup Qualifiers on March 29, Tuesday at Estadio San Carlos de Apoquindo in Santiago de Chile. The home team must attack from the first minute to win the game in the first half and prevent the visitors from building a defensive wall that is difficult to break.

Chile vs Uruguay: Time by state in the US

ET: 7:30 PM

CT: 6:30 PM

MT: 5:30 PM

PT: 4:30 PM

TV Channel in the US to watch Chile vs Uruguay at the 2022 South American World Cup Qualifiers

This game for the 2022 South American World Cup Qualifiers, Chile and Uruguay at the Estadio San Carlos de Apoquindo in Santiago de Chile on March 29, Tuesday, will be broadcast in the US exclusively by FuboTV with a 7-day free trial.