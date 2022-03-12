Chivas play Club America today for the Matchweek 10 of the 2022 Liga MX Torneo Clausura in Mexico. Get all details about how to watch the game, preview, information, prediction and odds in the US below.

Chivas are ready to play against Club America in Matchweek 10 of the 2022 Liga MX Torneo Clausura. This game will be held at Estadio AKRON today, March 12, 2022, at 10:00 PM (ET). The home team has a good streak. Here is all the related information about this Liga MX game including the preview, storylines, predictions, odds and how to watch in the US. You can watch this game in the US live on FuboTV with a 7-day free trial.

Chivas came off a losing streak three weeks ago that had the team suffering with four consecutive losses, they drew a game against Atletico de San Luis that ended that losing streak and recently won a game against Santos Laguna.

Club America had a small flash of good results with a couple of draws against Pumas UNAM and Queretaro, but recently they lost against Monterrey on the road in what was Club America's fifth loss so far in the 2022 Clausura Tournament.

Chivas vs Club America: Match Information

Date: Saturday, March 12, 2022.

Time: 10:00 PM (ET)

Location: Estadio AKRON, Zapopan, Mexico.

Live Stream: FuboTV (free trial)

Chivas vs Club America: Times by State in the US

ET: 10:00 PM

CT: 9:00 PM

MT: 8:00 PM

PT: 7:00 PM

Chivas vs Club America: Storylines

Chivas won a recent game against Santos Laguna 1-0 at home, it was a tough game against a strong rival. The home team, Chivas, scored the first goal of the game in the second half by Jose Juan Macias in the 61th minute and the rest of the game was highly defensive to stop Santos Laguna's offensive attack. The visitors did their best to break Chivas' defensive block but that effort cost Doria a red card.

Club America continue to struggle to win games in the 2022 Clausura Tournament, they have a negative record with five losses, three draws and only one win. The most recent game for them was a Matchweek 9 loss against Monterrey 1-2 on the road. During that game Club America scored the first goal of the game in the 34th minute but four minutes later Joel Campbell of Monterrey scored the equalizer. The winning goal for Monterrey was scored by Funes Mori in the 49th minute and from then on America's offensive attack was nullified by the local defense.

How To Watch Or Stream Live Free Chivas vs Club America in the U.S.

If you are interested in this game of the 2022 Liga MX Torneo Clausura, you can watch it on your TV by tuning into channels that will broadcast it in the United States by FuboTV and other options to watch this game in the US are Telemundo, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, UNIVERSO, SiriusXM FC. Don't forget to download the app to watch the game on your smartphone.

Chivas vs Club America: Predictions And Odds

Chivas are underdogs at home with 2.50 odds that will pay $250 bucks for a $100 bet at BetMGM, they have a better record than the visitors. Club America are also underdogs at 2.87 odds. The draw is offered at 3.00 odds and the totals at 2.5 goals. The best pick for this Liga MX game is: Over 2.5 goals.

BetMGM Chivas 2.50 Draw / Totals 3.00 / 2.5 Club America 2.87

* Odds via BetMGM.