Chivas and Monterrey will face each other at the Omnilife Stadium in a Matchday 12 recovered game of the Liga MX. Here you can find all you need to know about this game, such as when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream it free in the United States. It will be broadcast in the US on FuboTV (free trial).

The team from Guadalajara comes from 3 draws in a row, which has made them lose positions and that is why they are no longer even in the Reclassification zone of the Liga MX. That is why they will seek to return to victory as soon as possible, something that has been given little this championship since in 12 games they could only win 3 times.

In the case of Monterrey, a victory would be very important since it would allow them to equal Atlas in fourth place, thus becoming one of those classified directly to the quarterfinals (the two teams, Atlas and Monterrey, currently have a goal difference of +5, so winning the Rayados would improve that difference).

Chivas vs Monterrey: Date

This Matchday 12 recovered game of the Liga MX between Chivas de Guadalajara and Monterrey will be played at the Omnilife Stadium this Wednesday, April 13 at 9:05 PM (ET).

Chivas vs Monterrey: Time by State in the US

ET: 9:05 PM

CT: 8:05 PM

MT: 7:05 PM

PT: 6:05 PM

TV channel in the US to watch Chivas vs Monterrey

This Matchday 12 recovered game of the Liga MX between Chivas and Monterrey can be seen in the United States on FuboTV (free trial). Other options: UNIVERSO, Telemundo, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo.

