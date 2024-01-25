Christian Pulisic and AC Milan might be getting a jolt in midfield as AC Milan are looking towards Argentina to sign 21-year-old Federico Redondo of Argentinos Juniors. Born in Madrid, Spain while his father, Fernando, was dazzling Real Madrid fans with his excellent play, the defensive midfielder would be a spark to Stefano Pioli’s side.

Redondo was also in discussions with River Plate, but the deal fell through as Argentinos believed the offer that River Plate sent was not enough for one of their top prospects. Redondo has played 58 games in total for “El Bicho” and scored 2 goals.

Redondo’s contract expired at the end of the year, and he already has major European suitors looking into him, which would make Argentinos make the move now.

Federico Redondo to AC Milan?

According to The Economist, Federico Redondo’s transfer would be in the 12-million-euro range, and he would leave in the winter transfer window. Redondo is currently with the Argentine U-23 team in Olympic qualifying.

Like his father, Redondo is a defensive midfielder, but who has great pace and vision, he still needs to work on his shooting, but he would be a major boost for an at times static Milan midfield.

Yacine Adli has been tasked with being the linking player between Milan’s front three of Christian Pulisic, Rafa Leao, and Olivier Giroud.