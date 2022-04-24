Cincinnati play against LAFC today at DRV PNK Stadium for the 2022 MLS Matchweek 8. Full exclusive details about how to watch the game, preview, information, prediction and odds in the US below.

Cincinnati are ready to face LAFC, Eastern vs Western Conference action for the 2022 MLS. This Matchweek 8 game will take place at TQL Stadium on April 24, 2022 at 5:00 PM (ET).The home team must think about winning. Here is all the related information about this Major League Soccer game including the preview, storylines, predictions, odds and how to watch in the US. You can watch this game in the US live on Star+.

Cincinnati has a losing record so far at 2-1-4 and 7 points in the 13th spot on the Eastern Conference table. Cincinnati snapped a recent losing streak with a 0-0 draw against Atlanta United, before that game the team lost two straight.

Los Angeles FC are in better shape, the team opened the new 2022 MLS season with four wins and one draw, that was the team's first winning streak this season but it came to an end with a loss against the Los Angeles Galaxy in the city classic.

Cincinnati vs LAFC: Match Information

Date: Sunday, April 24, 2022.

Time: 5:00 PM (ET)

Location: TQL Stadium, Cincinnati, Ohio.

Live Stream: Star+

Cincinnati vs LAFC: Times by State in the US

ET: 5:00 PM

CT: 4:00 PM

MT: 3:00 PM

PT: 2:00 PM

Cincinnati vs LAFC: Storylines

Cincinnati are struggling to win games in the 2022 MLS season, they started the regular season badly with two straight losses against Austin FC and DC United, but after that bad start Cincinnati won two straight games. The joy did not last long for the team as they lost another two games in a row against Charlotte FC and CF Montreal until finally the team broke the second losing streak of the season with a draw against a big team, Atlanta United.

Los Angeles FC didn't know what it was like to lose in the MLS season until they lost to the Los Angeles Galaxy 2-1 on the road. But before that loss, the team won four games and drew another. LAFC's offensive attack is effective and the team showed it again with a recent victory against Sporting KC at home 3-1.

How To Watch Or Stream Live Free Cincinnati vs LAFC in the U.S.

This 2022 MLS game in the Eastern vs Western Conference will be available for TV and smartphones and will be broadcast in the United States by Star+ and other options to watch the game in the US are SiriusXM FC, Foxsports.com, FOX Deportes, FOX Sports App, Fox Sports 1. Don't forget to download the app to watch the game on your smartphone.

Cincinnati vs LAFC: Predictions And Odds

Cincinnati are underdogs with 3.60 odds that will pay $360 bucks for a $100 bet on BetMGM, they have a negative record and the visitors are in top form. LAFC are favorites at 1.90 odds. The draw is offered at 3.70 odds and the totals at 2.5 goals. The best pick for this MLS game is: Over 2.5.

If you are in New York, Las Vegas, Arizona, New Jersey or any other state where legalize sports betting is permitted, BetMGM offers new customers a risk-free bet, up to $1000! Click right here! Try your luck and win big!



BetMGM Cincinnati 3.60 Draw 3.70 / 2.5 LAFC 1.90

* Odds via BetMGM.