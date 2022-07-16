Club America and Chelsea will meet at the Allegiant Stadium in Nevada in a 2022 Pre-season Club Friendly today, July 16, 2022. Here you can find the kick-off time of this friendly soccer match and how to watch it in your country.
This will only be their third overall meeting. No surprises here as Chelsea of the Premier League have been the obvious favorites in head-to-head duels, claiming a triumph on both occasions so far; Liga MX side Club America are yet to celebrate a win to this day, and no matches have ended in a draw.
Their most recent game was played on July 27, 2009, when the Blues snatched a thrilling 2-1 win at the FIFA World Football Challenge. It promises to be an even more exciting clash as they meet for the first time since then, during this off-season, preparing for the beginning of the new 2022-23 campaign.
Club America vs Chelsea: Kick-off Time
Australia: 12:00 PM (AEST)
Canada: 10:00 PM (ET)
Mexico: 9:00 PM
US: 10:00 PM (ET)
Club America vs Chelsea: TV Channel and Live Streaming
Botswana: DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 1
Mexico: TUDN En Vivo, Blim TV, TUDN
Portugal: Sport TV Multiscreen, Sport TV1
South Africa: SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport Premier League, DStv App
US: TUDN.com, Univision, TUDN App, TUDN USA, Univision NOW
