Club America and Chelsea will clash off today at Allegiant Stadium in a 2022 Pre-season Club Friendly. Find out here the kick-off time, and how to watch it in different parts of the world.

Club America and Chelsea will meet at the Allegiant Stadium in Nevada in a 2022 Pre-season Club Friendly today, July 16, 2022. Here you can find the kick-off time of this friendly soccer match and how to watch it in your country.

This will only be their third overall meeting. No surprises here as Chelsea of the Premier League have been the obvious favorites in head-to-head duels, claiming a triumph on both occasions so far; Liga MX side Club America are yet to celebrate a win to this day, and no matches have ended in a draw.

Their most recent game was played on July 27, 2009, when the Blues snatched a thrilling 2-1 win at the FIFA World Football Challenge. It promises to be an even more exciting clash as they meet for the first time since then, during this off-season, preparing for the beginning of the new 2022-23 campaign.

Club America vs Chelsea: Kick-off Time

Australia: 12:00 PM (AEST)

Botswana: 4:00 AM

Cameroon: 3:00 AM

Canada: 10:00 PM (ET)

Ethiopia: 5:00 AM

Germany: 4:00 AM

Ghana: 2:00 AM

Ireland: 3:00 AM

Kenya: 5:00 AM

Mexico: 9:00 PM

Nigeria: 3:00 AM

Portugal: 3:00 AM

Russia: 6:00 AM (MSK)

Rwanda: 4:00 AM

South Africa: 4:00 AM

Sudan: 4:00 AM

UK: 3:00 AM

US: 10:00 PM (ET)

Zimbabwe: 4:00 AM

Club America vs Chelsea: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Botswana: DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 1

Cameroon: DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 1

Ethiopia: DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 1

Ghana: DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 1

Kenya: SuperSport Premier League ROA, DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 1

Mexico: TUDN En Vivo, Blim TV, TUDN

Nigeria: SuperSport Premier League Nigeria, DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 1

Portugal: Sport TV Multiscreen, Sport TV1

Rwanda: SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 1

South Africa: SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport Premier League, DStv App

Sudan: SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport Premier League, DStv App

US: TUDN.com, Univision, TUDN App, TUDN USA, Univision NOW

Zimbabwe: DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 1