Club America and Cruz Azul will clash for Matchday 9 of the 2022 Liga MX Torneo Apertura. Check out the match information such as: when, where and how to watch or live stream free the game in the US.

Club America will host Cruz Azul for another Clasico Joven derby. This game will be a Matchday 9 matchup of the 2022 Liga MX Torneo Apertura. Here is all the detailed information about this game including the date, time, TV Channel to watch. This Liga MX Regular season game will available in the US to watch and stream live on fuboTV (Free Trial).

Club America have had their ups and downs since the last tournament. In fact, their matchup against Pumas UNAM gave important clues for what they have to improve and what they are doing good. Probably it was the best performance under Fernando Ortiz's management.

Whereas Cruz Azul are still trying to figure out their new coach the Uruguayan Diego Aguirre. Despite La Maquina Cementera are the visiting team, Cruz Azul also play at the Azteca Stadium as a home team. Therefore, this matchup won't feel as a regular away game for them.

Club America vs Cruz Azul: Date

Club America and Cruz Azul will face-off for Matchday 9 of the 2022 Liga MX Torneo Apertura. This Clasico Joven derby will be played on Saturday, August 20, 2022 at the Azteca Stadium in front of a possibly sold-out crowd. Despite both have different realities, in a derby matchup anything can happen.

Club America vs Cruz Azul: Time by State in the US

ET: 10:00 PM

CT: 9:00 PM

MT: 8:00 PM

PT: 7:00 PM

How to watch Club America vs Cruz Azul in the US

This Matchday 9 matchup between Club America and Cruz Azul, also known as the "Clasico Joven" derby will be played on Saturday, August 20, 2022 at 10:00 PM (ET). It will be available to watch on fuboTV (Free Trial) in the US. Other available options are: TUDN.com, Univision NOW, TUDN App, TUDN USA and Univision.