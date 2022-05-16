Club America will host Pachuca for the First Leg of the 2022 Torneo Clausura Liga MX Semifinals. Check out the match information such as: when, where and how to watch the game in the United States.

Club America vs Pachuca: Date, Time and TV Channel in the US to watch or live stream free the 2022 Torneo Clausura Liga MX Semifinals

Club America and Pachuca will face-off at Estadio Azteca for the First Leg of the 2022 Torneo Clausura Liga MX Semifinals. Here is all the detailed information about this Liga MX Playoffs game including the date, time, TV Channel, and Live Stream. This Liga MX Semifinals game will available in the United States to watch and stream live on FuboTV (Free 7-day Trial).

Club America came off strong after their matchup against Puebla in the Quarterfinals. After a two-legged series, Las Aguilas won 4-3 in the global score and qualified to the Semifinals. Club America have an unbeaten streak of 8 games. Las Aguilas have registered 6 wins and 2 draws among those games.

On the other side, Pachuca ranked 1st in the Liga MX regular season. They have advanced after their two-legged series against Atletico San Luis. Tuzos won 5-4 in the global score and qualified to the Semifinals. In their last 4 games as visitors, Pachuca just won once. In the other 3 games, Pachuca registered 2 losses and 1 draw.

Club America vs Pachuca: Date

Club America and Pachuca will face-off at Estadio Azteca on Thursday, May 19, 2022 at 9:00 PM (ET) for the First Leg of of the 2022 Torneo Clausura Liga MX Semifinals. The winner of this matchup will go against Atlas or Tigres UANL in the Liga MX Finals.

Club America vs Pachuca: Time by States in the US

ET: 9:00 PM

CT: 8:00 PM

MT: 7:00 PM

PT: 6:00 PM

Club America vs Pachuca: How to watch or stream live free in the US

This Liga MX Playoffs game between Club America and Pachuca for the 2022 Torneo Clausura Liga MX Semifinals will be broadcast in the United States on FuboTV (Free 7-day Trial). Other options are: TUDN.com, TUDN App and TUDN USA.