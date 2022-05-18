Club America and Pachuca will face-off at the Estadio Azteca for the First Leg of the Semifinals of the 2022 Liga MX Torneo Clausura. Here you will know all about how to watch or live stream free the game in the US, match information, storylines, predictions and odds.

Club America vs Pachuca: Predictions, odds and how to watch or live stream free the 2022 Liga MX Torneo Clausura Semfinals in the US

Club America and Pachuca will clash for the 2022 Liga MX Torneo Clausura Semifinals First Leg. Check out here all about this Liga MX Playoffs game, such as how to watch or live stream it free in the US, match information, storylines, prediction and odds. If you are in the United States you can stream live this game on FuboTV (Free 7-day Trial).

Club America won 4-3 in their Quarterfinals matchup after a two-legged global score to Puebla. Las Aguilas have qualified to the Semifinals stage after 3 season. The last time was back in the 2019 Torneo Apertura. In this year's tournament, Club America have an unbeaten streak of 8 games. Las Aguilas have registered 6 wins and 2 draws among those games.

On the other side, Pachuca ended as 1st in the Liga MX regular season table. In their two-legged series against Atletico San Luis, Pachuca picked up a 5-4 win in the global score to qualify to the Liga MX Semifinals. Pachuca have qualified to the Semifinals after their last appearence back in 2021, when they lost to Cruz Azul in this very same stage.

Club America vs Pachuca: Match Information

Date: Thursday, May 19, 2022.

Time: 9:00 PM (ET)

Location: Estadio Azteca, Mexico City

Live Stream: FuboTV (Free 7-day Trial)

Club America vs Pachuca: Time by states in the US

ET: 9:00 PM

CT: 8:00 PM

MT: 7:00 PM

PT: 6:00 PM

Club America vs Pachuca: Storylines

Despite Club America have the most Liga MX titles, Las Aguilas have eliminated Pachuca just once in the last 5 Playoffs matchups between the two teams. In fact, the last time Club America won a Playoffs series to Pachuca was 10 years ago in the 2012 Torneo Clausura. In additon, the last semifinals matchup between these two sides was back in 2001. The matchup ended 1-1 in the global score, thanks to their higher ranking at the table, Pachuca advanced to the Liga MX finals.

If those stats weren't enough, Club America have struggled recently in this very same stage. In their last 7 semifinals, Club America haven't advanced to the finals when the first leg is played at Estadio Azteca. Las Aguilas registered 1 win, 1 draw and 5 losses.

Club America vs Pachuca: How to watch or stream live in the US

This Liga MX Playoffs game between Club America and Pachuca to be played on Thursday, May 19, 2022 at 9:00 PM (ET) for the 2022 Torneo Clausura Liga MX Semifinals will be broadcast in the United States on FuboTV (Free 7-day Trial). Other options are: TUDN.com, TUDN App and TUDN USA.

Club America vs Pachuca: Predictions and Odds

The Oddsmakers in the US have already set their predictions for this Liga MX Playoffs matchup. According to Caesars, the favorites to win this game are Club America with +102 odds, while Pachuca have +265 odds to win on the road. A draw will result in a +230 payout.

Use your instincts and wager on a good chance to win big with Liga MX at Ceasars! It has a first-rate customer service center and various promos for their users. Simply sign up!