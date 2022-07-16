Colorado Rapids play against LA Galaxy today at Dick's Sporting Goods Park for the 2022 MLS Matchweek 21. Full exclusive details about how to watch the game, preview, information, prediction and odds in the US below.

Colorado Rapids are ready to face LA Galaxy, Western Conference action for the 2022 MLS. This Matchweek 21 game will take place at Dick's Sporting Goods Park on July 16, 2022 at 9:00 PM (ET). The home team knows that this game is almost impossible to win. Here is all the related information about this Major League Soccer game including the preview, storylines, predictions, odds and how to watch in the US.

Colorado Rapids must win this game and as many as they can during the rest of the regular season if the team wants to play in the postseason since so far they are sinking in 13th spot in the standings at 5-6-8.

LA Galaxy are not as bad as Colorado Rapids but they could drop out of the top seven if they lose this game, plus the team has a losing streak of two consecutive games and their record in the last five games is negative.

Colorado Rapids vs LA Galaxy: Match Information

Date: Saturday, July 16, 2022.

Time: 9:00 PM (ET)

Location: Dick's Sporting Goods Park, Denver, Colorado.

Colorado Rapids vs LA Galaxy: Times by State in the US

ET: 8:00 PM

CT: 7:00 PM

MT: 6:00 PM

PT: 5:00 PM

Colorado Rapids vs LA Galaxy: Storylines

Colorado Rapids drew a couple of recent games against Real Salt Lake and Orlando City that gave the team two valuable points to move up a spot in the standings but it's still not enough for them to move up more spots. Colorado Rapids have at least one loss in July, at home against Austin FC.

LA Galaxy started July with a win against CF Montreal 4-0 at home but after that game they lost the City Clasico against the Los Angeles FC 2-3 and against San Jose Shark in what is their first losing streak this month. The LA Galaxy's on the road record is 3-2-3 and their last victory on the road was in May against Austin FC.

How To Watch Or Stream Live Free Colorado Rapids vs LA Galaxy in the U.S.

This 2022 MLS game in the Western Conference will be available for TV and smartphones and will be broadcast in the United States by ESPN+, Spectrum SportsNet, lagalaxy.com, Altitude Sports. Don't forget to download the app to watch the game on your smartphone.

Colorado Rapids vs LA Galaxy: Predictions And Odds

Colorado Rapids are favorites at home with 2.00 odds that will pay $200 bucks for a $100 bet on BetMGM, they have a positive record at home but their record overall is negative. LA Galaxy are underdogs with 3.40 odds. The draw is offered at 3.50 odds and totals at 2.5 goals. The best pick for this MLS game is: Over 2.5.

