Colorado Rapids play against Seattle Sounders today at Dick's Sporting Goods Park for the 2022 MLS MatchWeek 13. Full exclusive details about how to watch the game, preview, information, prediction and odds in the US below.

Colorado Rapids are ready to face Seattle Sounders, Western Conference action for the 2022 MLS. This MatchWeek 13 game will take place at Dick's Sporting Goods Park on May 22, 2022 at 8:00 PM (ET). The visitors are in good form after losing several games, they are still favorites to win the conference this season.

Colorado Rapids are in the 7th spot in the conference with a record of 4-3-5 overall but they are being inconsistent as the team has lost two of the last three games, the most recent loss was against Sporting Kansas City.

The Seattle Sounders won last week against the Houston Dynamo for their second straight win since April 2. Before those two wins they lost three straight, that's been the Sounders' biggest losing streak.

Colorado Rapids vs Seattle Sounders: Match Information

Date: Sunday, May 22, 2022.

Time: 8:00 PM (ET)

Location: Dick's Sporting Goods Park, Denver, Colorado.

Live Stream: FuboTV (Free trial)

Colorado Rapids vs Seattle Sounders: Times by State in the US

ET: 8:00 PM

CT: 7:00 PM

MT: 6:00 PM

PT: 5:00 PM

Colorado Rapids vs Seattle Sounders: Storylines

Colorado Rapids lost the first game of the season against Los Angeles FC on the road, but after that loss they won two games and tied two more. That was the best moment for Colorado Rapids in the last 12 matchweeks of the 2022 MLS season, after that winning streak the team lost four games, drew one and won another two.

The Seattle Sounders must put the CONCACAF Champions League title behind and focus entirely on the local league. They accomplished something big by winning that title, but now the big games are part of MLS. The team has a winning streak of two consecutive games that could grow even more, they won against Minnesota United 3-1 and against Houston Dynamo 1-0.

How To Watch Or Stream Live Free Colorado Rapids vs Seattle Sounders in the U.S.

This 2022 MLS game in the Western Conference will be available for TV and smartphones and will be broadcast in the United States.

Colorado Rapids vs Seattle Sounders: Predictions And Odds

Colorado Rapids are favorites to win this game with 2.06 odds that will pay $206 bucks for a $100 bet on Caesars, their offensive attack is averaging 1.17 goals per game. Seattle Sounders are underdogs at 3.60 odds. The draw is offered at 3.50 odds and totals at 2.5 goals. The best pick for this MLS game is: Seattle Sounders 3.60.

Caesars Colorado Rapids 2.06 Draw / Totals 3.50 / 2.5 Seattle Sounders 3.60

* Odds via Caesars.