Corinthians will host Boca Juniors for the first leg Copa Libertadores round of 16. Check out how to watch or live stream free this game in the US, the match preview, information, predictions, and odds.

Again, just as it happened in the group stage, Boca Juniors and Corinthians will face each other. Both had a difficult group stage, since in addition the other two rivals, Deportivo Cali and Always Ready, showed a high level making the passage to the round of 16 difficult for both teams, especially for the “Xeneizes”.

However, they were able to advance to the next phase and now they will have two more games but, unlike the group phase, it will be all or nothing. In the aforementioned Group E games, the Brazilians won at home and drew at “La Bombonera”, which gives them a small favoritism, although of course this instance is totally different from the previous one.

Corinthians vs Boca Juniors: Match Information

Date: Tuesday, June 28, 2022

Time: 8:30 PM (ET)

Location: Corinthians Arena, São Paulo, Brazil

Corinthians vs Boca Juniors: Time by State in the US

ET: 8:30 PM

CT: 7:30 PM

MT: 6:30 PM

PT: 5:30 PM

Corinthians vs Boca Juniors: Storylines

The statistics throughout history between these two rivals are quite even, with Boca Juniors dominating, although by a small margin. The "Xeneizes" have obtained 3 victories against the 2 of Corinthians, while the result that was repeated the most times between the two was a tie, since there were 5 of these.

The last clashes were very recently, in the current edition of the Copa Libertadores for the group stage. The first game in Brazil was a 2-0 victory for Corinthians with goals from Maycon (2), while the second in Argentina was a 1-1 draw with goals from Dario Benedetto for Boca and Du Queiroz for "Timao".

How to Watch or Stream Live Corinthians vs Boca Juniors in the U.S.

The 2022 Copa Libertadores round of 16 game between Corinthians and Boca Juniors, to be played on Tuesday, June 28 at the Corinthians Arena in Sao Paulo, will be broadcast on beIN SPORTS en Español, beIN SPORTS, beIN SPORTS CONNECT.

Corinthians vs Boca Juniors: Predictions and Odds

The Oddsmakers have a favorite for this match. These are the odds according to Caliente: Corinthians the favorite with +125 odds, while Boca Juniors have +245. A tie would finish in a +210 payout.

Caliente Corinthians +125 Tie +210 Boca Juniors +245

*Odds via Caliente