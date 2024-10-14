Trending topics:
Cristiano Ronaldo and Wojciech Szczesny share a viral joke after UEFA Nations League match between Portugal and Poland

Cristiano Ronaldo caught up with former Juventus teammate Wojciech Szczesny, and the goalkeeper joked about his current club situation at Barcelona.

Cristiano Ronaldo of Juventus interacts with Wojciech Szczesny of Juventus during the UEFA Champions League Round of 16 match between Juventus and FC Porto at Juventus Arena on March 09, 2021 in Turin, Italy. Sporting stadiums around Italy remain under strict restrictions due to the Coronavirus Pandemic as Government social distancing laws prohibit fans inside venues resulting in games being played behind closed doors. (Photo by Valerio Pennicino/Getty Images)
© Getty ImagesCristiano Ronaldo of Juventus interacts with Wojciech Szczesny of Juventus during the UEFA Champions League Round of 16 match between Juventus and FC Porto at Juventus Arena on March 09, 2021 in Turin, Italy.

By Kelvin Loyola

After Cristiano Ronaldo scored a goal to help Portugal defeat Poland 3-1 in Group A of the UEFA Nations League, the Al-Nassr superstar met with Wojciech Szczesny, now a Barcelona goalkeeper, and playfully “joked” about how the Polish international ended up at the club.

Both players crossed paths in the tunnel on their way to the locker room, and CR7 took a little jab at Szczesny regarding his move to Barcelona. Ronaldo asked Szczesny, “Are you happy?” to which the goalkeeper replied positively. Ronaldo then quipped, “Unbelievable, you retired, and now you go to a big club.”

Cristiano Ronaldo and Wojciech Szczesny were teammates at Juventus from 2018-2021, winning 5 titles together during that time. 

Wojciech Szczesny: New Barcelona Goalkeeper

Wojciech Szczesny signed with Barcelona following an injury to Marc-André ter Stegen. After retiring from professional soccer in late August, Szczesny’s deal with Barcelona is for one season.

As for Cristiano Ronaldo, he scored his 133rd goal for Portugal in 215 caps, marking his fifth goal in ten appearances for the national team this year. Portugal currently sits atop Group A of the Nations League with nine points after three matches.

kelvin loyola
