After the Qatar 2022 World Cup, Cristiano Ronaldo announced a shocking move and signed a spectacular contract with Al Nassr. The numbers of the deal were impressive in Saudi Arabia.

Cristiano decided to leave Europe and got a $225 million contract to play with Al Nassr until 2025. The move would attract millions of fans to the Saudi Pro League and, of course, made his new club a favorite to win it all.

However, the first season for Cristiano Ronaldo has been chaotic. A possible deportation from the country, fans constantly chanting the name of Lionel Messi and now, no trophies to show for. Check out the details.

Cristiano Ronaldo won’t win a trophy in Saudi Arabia

This weekend, Al Nassr got a 1-1 draw with Al-Ettifaq and officially lost any chance to claim the title in the Saudi Pro League. Al Ittihad will be the new champions thanks to a five-point advantage with only one match remaining.

That means Cristiano Ronaldo won’t hoist any trophy in Saudi Arabia. On January, Al Nassr was eliminated by Al-Ittihad in the semifinals of the Saudi Super Cup.

Then, last month, Cristiano’s club lost 1-0 against Al Wehda during the semifinals of the King Cup. That’s why the season is a total failure for Cristiano Ronaldo. It’s important to remember that, when the Portugese star signed, Al Nassr were in first place of the Saudi Pro League and still alive in all competitions.