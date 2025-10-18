Cruz Azul vs Club America: Lineups for Clasico Joven on Matchday 13 of Liga MX Apertura 2025

Cruz Azul face Club America in the Clasico Joven on matchday 13 of the Liga MX Apertura 2025, one of the most anticipated matchups in Mexican soccer and undoubtedly one of the most exciting derbies in the world.

This match carries particular significance for Club America, as a victory could allow the team to claim the top spot in the Liga MX Apertura 2025 standings.

Both Cruz Azul and America have some key absences in their squads heading into the clash. Historically, the Clasico Joven draws intense attention every year, especially when the teams meet in the final stages of competitions.

The rivalry between Cruz Azul and America has intensified in recent years, largely due to several playoff encounters where America has come out on top, often amid controversial refereeing decisions.

Henry Martin of Club America

Club America expected lineup vs Cruz Azul

Securing a positive result against Cruz Azul on the road will not be easy for America, who face four notable absences in their squad. Additionally, star player Alejandro Zendejas is doubtful after struggling with fitness.

It is possible America will deploy a forward line featuring Brian Rodríguez, Allan Saint-Maximin, and Rodrigo Aguirre as the main attacking threats.

America expected lineup: Luis Ángel Malagón; Cristian Borja, Ramón Juárez, Sebastián Cáceres, Kevin Álvarez; Álvaro Fidalgo, Israel Reyes; Allan Saint-Maximin, Erick Sánchez, Brian Rodríguez; Rodrigo Aguirre.

Cruz Azul expected lineup vs America

For Nicolás Larcamón, this is the most important match since arriving at La Noria. While his record against America has not been strong, his last encounter ended in a win for his team. Cruz Azul appears to have no significant absences for this matchup.

Cruz Azul expected XI: Kevin Mier; Carlos Rotondi, Jesús Orozco, Willer Ditta; Erick Lira, Jorge Sánchez; Carlos Rodríguez, Lorenzo Faravelli, José Paradela; Luka Romero, Gabriel Fernández.