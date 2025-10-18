What happens if Colombia and France tie in the FIFA U-20 World Cup 2025 third-place game today?

Colombia face France in a crucial battle for third place at the FIFA Under-20 World Cup 2025 — a matchup that promises intensity and emotion as both teams chase a spot on the tournament podium after missing out on the final.

To help lift the spirits after their semifinal heartbreak, FIFA gave Colombia a major boost ahead of the clash with France. The organization cleared striker Neyser Villarreal — Colombia’s top scorer with five goals — to return for the third-place match after serving a suspension.

France and Morocco faced off in the first semifinal of the tournament. The contest went to a penalty shootout, where Morocco once again proved the progress that made them a standout team at the 2022 Qatar World Cup. They won 5-4 on penalties to reach the final.

The second semifinal was just as tight. Colombia fell 1-0 to Argentina after a goal from Mateo Silvetti with 18 minutes remaining in regulation time. One of the keys to the defeat was the absence of Villarreal, Colombia’s most influential player in the tournament — and that’s where FIFA’s late decision could make all the difference for the ‘Tricolor’.

What happens if Colombia win vs France?

If Colombia defeat France, they would claim third place at the U-20 World Cup — a remarkable milestone for the nation. It’s not every day that a team finishes among the top three on the global stage.

Colombia’s best-ever performance at a youth World Cup came in 2003, when Reinaldo Rueda’s squad finished third in the UAE, behind champions Brazil and runners-up Spain. A win over France would see the new generation match that historic achievement.

What happens if Colombia tie vs France?

If the match ends level after 90 minutes, extra time will be played (two 15-minute halves). If the tie persists, a penalty shootout will determine which team takes third place on the podium.

What happens if Colombia lose vs France?

If Colombia lose, France would secure third place, leaving Colombia in fourth and just outside the top three of the FIFA Under-20 World Cup — still an admirable finish, but short of the dream ending they were hoping for.

