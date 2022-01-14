Cruz Azul and Juarez clash off on Friday at the Estadio Azteca for the second round of the 2022 Liga MX Clausura Tournament. Check out how to watch or live stream this Mexican League game free in the US, the match preview, information, predictions, and odds.

Cruz Azul and Juarez will face each other at the Estadio Azteca in Mexico City, in the second round of the 2022 Liga MX Clausura tournament on Saturday, January 15, 2022, at 10:00 PM (ET). Here, you will find everything there is to know about this Torneo Clausura Round 2 soccer match, such as the preview, information, storylines, predictions, odds, and how to watch or live stream the game in the US. If you want to watch it live from the United States, tune in to fuboTV (7 Day Free Trial Streaming).

This will be their seventh overall meeting. Expectedly, Cruz Azul are the favorites in head-to-head clashes, having celebrated a victory on five occasions so far; Juarez have grabbed a triumph only once to this day, and no matches have ended in a draw.

Their most recent game was played on September 11, 2021, and it ended in a 2-1 Juarez victory at the Estadio Olímpico Benito Juarez in the 2021 Liga MX Apertura. It promises to be an even more exciting clash as they meet for the first time in the 2022 Liga MX Clausura.

Cruz Azul vs Juarez: Match Information

Date: Saturday, January 15, 2022

Time: 10:00 PM (ET)

Location: Estadio Azteca, Mexico City

Cruz Azul vs Juarez: Times by State in the US

ET: 8:00 PM

CT: 7:00 PM

MT: 6:00 PM

PT: 5:00 PM

Cruz Azul vs Juarez: Storylines

Cruz Azul have gone off to neutral start of the new Liga MX Clausura. They managed to draw 0-0 against Tijuana in the opening round. Meanwhile, Juarez opened the season on a high, having emerged victorious over Necaxa with a final result of 2-1.

The Sky-Blues currently sit in second place in Liga MX with one match so far. On the other hand, the Braves are placed three positions below, in fifth place of the Liga MX table with three points won in one game in the 2022 Clausura.

These opponents don’t have a long history of clashes as their first one dates back to March 17, 2016, and it ended in a thrilling 3-0 Cruz Azul victory in the 2016 Liga MX Clausura. Thanks to this exciting clash, we will see if either one of the clubs will grab the three points in Round 2.

How To Watch Or Stream Live Free Cruz Azul vs Juarez in the U.S.

The 2022 Liga MX Clausura Matchday 2 game between Cruz Azul and Juarez, to be played on Friday, at Estadio Azteca in Mexico City, will be broadcast on FuboTV (free trial) in the United States. Other options include TUDN.com, Univision NOW, TUDN App, TUDN USA, Univision.

Cruz Azul vs Juarez: Predictions And Odds

The odds are in favor of Cruz Azul. FanDuel see them as the favorites to grab their first win this season and they have given them -170 odds. The away side FC Juarez, have +480 odds to cause an upset this weekend in Matchday 2, while a tie would result in a +280 payout.

FanDuel Cruz Azul -170 Tie +280 Juarez +480

* Odds via FanDuel