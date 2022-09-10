Cruz Azul will host Mazatlan in Matchday 14 of Liga MX Apertura 2022. Here you will find the match preview, predictions, odds and how to watch or live stream free the game in the US.

Cruz Azul will face off with Mazatlan in Matchday 14 of Liga MX Apertura 2022 as both teams fight for a spot in the finals. Here you will find the preview, information, predictions, odds and how to watch or live stream free in the US. A great option to enjoy the game is fuboTV (Free Trial).

Cruz Azul is one of the biggest disappointments in Mexico. Not so long ago, La Maquina ended its 23-year drought of titles, but now the scenario is completely different with one win in the last seven games. Furthermore, Cruz Azul have the worst defense in the league with 31 goals received in 13 games and currently sit in the 16th place of the table.

Mazatlan have been definitiley a surprise in Apertura 2022. A modest team, frequently at the bottom of the table, has a real chance to be in the Liguilla as a dangerous team in the finals. Mazatlan had a huge 1-0 win in their last game against the reigning champions, Atlas.

Cruz Azul vs Mazatlan: Match Information

Date: Sunday, September 11, 2022.

Time: 5 PM (ET).

Location: Azteca Stadium. Mexico City, Mexico.

Cruz Azul vs Mazatlan: Time by State in the US

ET: 5 PM

CT: 4 PM

MT: 3 PM

PT: 2 PM

Cruz Azul vs Mazatlan: Storylines

Cruz Azul is on the brink of elimination in Liga MX Apertura 2022. Raul Gutierrez's team has four games left in the calendar: Mazatlan, Leon, Pumas UNAM and Chivas. With 7 losses in 13 matches, La Maquina has to get at least 10 of those 12 points available in order to fight for the Top 12 in the table (and clinch a berth in the finals).

Three of the last four games of Mazatlan in the tournament are as visitors: Cruz Azul, Necaxa and Santos. That's a huge disadvantage towards the final stretch of the season. Still, Gabriel Caballero's team control their destiny sitting right now at the 10th spot in the Mexican League.

How to watch or live stream free Cruz Azul vs Mazatlan in the US

This Matchday 14 game of Liga MX Apertura 2022 between Cruz Azul and Mazatlan will be available in the United States on TUDN.com, Univision NOW, TUDN App, TUDN USA and UniMás.

Cruz Azul vs Mazatlan: Predictions And Odds

