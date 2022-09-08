Cruz Azul and Mazatlan clash off at the Estadio Azteca in a match for the 14th round of the 2022 Liga MX Apertura Tournament. Find out here when the game will be played and how to watch or live stream it in the US.

Cruz Azul vs Mazatlan: Date, Time, and TV Channel in the US to watch or live stream Matchday 14 of 2022 Liga MX Torneo Apertura

Cruz Azul and Mazatlan will face each other at the Estadio Azteca in Mexico City, in the 14th round of the 2022 Liga MX Apertura tournament. Here you will find out when and how to watch or live stream this Torneo Apertura soccer match in the US. For example, if you are in the United States, tune in to fuboTV (free trial).

This will be their fifth overall meeting. Cruz Azul are the slight favorites in head-to-head clashes, having celebrated a victory on two occasions so far; Mazatlan have grabbed a triumph once to this day, and one match has ended in a draw.

Their most recent game was played on April 9, 2022, when the game ended in a 1-1 draw, at the Estadio de Mazatlan in Mazatlan in the 2022 Liga MX Clausura. It promises to be an even more exciting clash as they meet for the first time in the 2022 Liga MX Apertura.

Cruz Azul vs Mazatlan: Date

The 2022 Liga MX Apertura Matchday 14 game between Cruz Azul and Mazatlan will be played on Sunday, September 11, 2022, at Estadio Azteca in Mexico City.

Cruz Azul vs Mazatlan: Time by State in the US

ET: 5:00 PM

CT: 4:00 PM

MT: 3:00 PM

PT: 2:00 PM

TV Channel in the US to watch Cruz Azul vs Mazatlan in Liga MX Torneo Apertura 2022

The game to be played between Cruz Azul and Mazatlan on Matchday 14 of the 2022 Liga MX Apertura, will be broadcast on fuboTV (free trial) in the United States. Another option is TUDN.com, Univision NOW, TUDN App, TUDN USA, UniMás.