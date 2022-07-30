Cruz Azul play Necaxa for the Matchweek 6 of the 2022 Liga MX Torneo Apertura in Mexico. Get all details about how to watch the game, preview, information, prediction and odds in the US below.

Cruz Azul are ready to play against Necaxa in Matchweek 6 of the 2022 Liga MX Torneo Apertura. This game will be held at Estadio Azteca on July 30, 2022 at 6:00 PM (ET). The visitors have a better position in the standings than the home team. Here is all the related information about this Liga MX game including the preview, storylines, predictions, odds and how to watch in the US. You can watch this game in the US live on FuboTV.

Cruz Azul have not yet finished showing why they are favorites for this new season since they have a negative record of 1-2-2 and that is not a good sign of the team's form. But at least the last two weeks were good for Cruz Azul with a couple of draws.

Necaxa won a recent game against a big favorite like Pachuca at home, that was the second consecutive win at home for Necaxa. The team started the 2022 Apertura Tournament with a loss against Toluca but that never took them out of focus.

Cruz Azul vs Necaxa: Match Information

Date: Saturday, July 30, 2022.

Time: 6:00 PM (ET)

Location: Estadio Azteca, Ciudad de Mexico D.F, Mexico.

Live Stream: FuboTV (free trial)

Cruz Azul vs Necaxa: Times by State in the US

ET: 6:00 PM

CT: 5:00 PM

MT: 4:00 PM

PT: 3:00 PM

Cruz Azul vs Necaxa: Storylines

Cruz Azul won the first game of the season against Tigres UANL on the road in what was a big victory for them and it was expected that Cruz Azul won other games after that against Tigres but things were different as they lost two consecutive weeks. And it wasn't until July 23 that they were going to tie a game to end their losing streak.

Necaxa won a couple of recent games, one against FC Juarez 1-0 at home and another that was considered a top notch victory against Pachuca 2-0 also at home. In the game against Pachuca they had the best offensive attack of the game scoring a goal in each half of the game.

How To Watch Or Stream Live Free Cruz Azul vs Necaxa in the U.S.

If you are interested in this game of the 2022 Liga MX Torneo Apertura, you can watch it on your TV by tuning into channels that will broadcast it in the United States by FuboTV and other options to watch this game in the US are TUDN.com, TUDN App, TUDNxtra, Univision NOW, TUDN USA, Univision. Don't forget to download the app to watch the game on your smartphone.

Cruz Azul vs Necaxa: Predictions And Odds

Cruz Azul are favorites at home with 2.10 odds that will pay $210 bucks for a $100 bet on BetMGM, they have a weak record but at least they are playing at home. Necaxa are underdogs with 3.60 odds. The draw is offered at 3.10 odds and totals at 2.5 goals. The best pick for this Liga MX game is: Cruz Azul 2.10.

If you are in New York, Las Vegas, Arizona, New Jersey or any other state where legalize sports betting is permitted, BetMGM offers new customers a risk-free bet, up to $1000! Click right here! Try your luck and win big!

BetMGM Cruz Azul 2.10 Draw / Totals 3.10 / 2.5 Necaxa 3.60

* Odds via BetMGM.