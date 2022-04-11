Cruz Azul will face Pumas UNAM this Tuesday, April 12 at the Azteca Stadium for the 2022 CONCACAF Champions League semifinals. Find out how to watch or live stream the game free, preview, information, prediction and odds in the US.

Cruz Azul vs Pumas UNAM: Predictions, odds and how to watch or live stream free the 2022 CONCACAF Champions League semifinals in the US

The second leg of the 2022 CONCACAF Champions League semifinal will bring us an amazing game as it was the first leg. This time at the Estadio Azteca, Cruz Azul will try to come back from a 2-1 defeat against Pumas UNAM. Juan Dinneno with 2 goals and the late Christian Tabo's goal are keeping the uncertainty of which team will advance to the final round. If you are in the US, you can watch this game live on FuboTV (Free trial).

Cruz Azul are one-time winners and want to overcome at their home to be once again in a CONCACAF Champions League Final after 8 years when they were the champions. The team managed by Juan Reynoso wants to prove that the loss was a big mistake.

Meanwhile the team coached by Andrés Lillini will try to maintain the advantage as they want to be in their fIrst CONCACAF Champions League Final. This is second title race under the Argentinian coach when they reached the 2020 Liga MX final.

Cruz Azul vs Pumas UNAM: Match Information

Date: Tuesday, April 12, 2022

Time: 9:00 PM (ET)

Location: Estadio Azteca, Mexico City, Mexico

Live Stream in the US: FuboTV (Free trial).

Cruz Azul vs Pumas UNAM: Time by state in the US

ET: 9:00 PM

CT: 8:00 PM

MT: 6:00 PM

PT: 6:00 PM

Cruz Azul vs Pumas UNAM: Storylines

The first leg of this 2022 CONCACAF Champions League semifinal held at Estadio Universitario was a victory for Pumas UNAM by 2 -1. Cruz Azul couldn’t equalize the game but are confident to turn around the series and secure a spot at the 2022 CONCACAF Champions League Finals.

How to watch or live stream Cruz Azul vs Pumas UNAM in the US

The game that will be played this Tuesday, April 12 at the Estadio Azteca for the semifinal of the 2022 CONCACAF Champions League will be broadcast in the United States on FuboTV (Free trial). Other options: Fox Sports 1, TUDN USA, TUDN App, TUDN.com, Univision NOW, Foxsports.com, FOX Sports App, UniMás.

Cruz Azul vs Pumas UNAM: Predictions and odds

Oddsmakers in the US have already made their predictions for this game. BetMGM see Cruz Azul as favorites with -107 odds, while Pumas UNAM have +240 to pull off a shock and a draw would also result in a +280 payout.

