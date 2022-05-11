Cruz Azul and Tigres UANL will face-off at the Estadio Azteca for the Quarter-finals of the 2022 Liga MX Torneo Clausura. Here you will know all about how to watch or live stream free the game in the US, match information, storylines, predictions and odds.

Cruz Azul and Tigres UANL will clash for the Quarter-finals of the 2022 Liga MX Torneo Clausura. This is the first of the two-legged match. Here you will know all about this Mexican league game, such as how to watch or live stream it free in the US, the preview, information, storylines, prediction and odds. If you are in the United States you can stream live this game on FuboTV (Free 7-day Trial).

Cruz Azul cames off strong after their Reclassification win against Necaxa. Sebastian Jurado made an astonishing performance in the penalties to qualify his side to the quarterfinals. However, La Maquina Cementera have won just once in their last 5 games. As hosts, Cruz Azul haven't won in their last 3 games, including 2 losses and 1 draw.

On the other side Tigres UANL have been the 2nd best team of the regular season. However, Tigres UANL have a lossing streak of 3 winless consecutive games. They have registered 2 losses and 1 draw with 1 goal scored and conceded 5 goals.

Cruz Azul vs Tigres UANL: Match Information

Date: Thursday, May 12, 2022.

Time: 8:00 PM (ET)

Location: Estadio Azteca, Mexico City

Location: Estadio Azteca, Mexico City

Cruz Azul vs Tigres UANL: Time by States in the US

ET: 8:00 PM

CT: 7:00 PM

MT: 6:00 PM

PT: 5:00 PM

Cruz Azul vs Tigres UANL: Storylines

Cruz Azul and Tigres UANL have faced each other 48 times in the Liga MX history. This will be first of two matchups for these two sides. In their last 2 encounters, none of them could picked up a win. There were 2 draws. Cruz Azul won for the last time back in 2021 at Tigres UANL's home. While Tigres UANL have won also for the last time as visitors back in 2020 at Estadio Azteca.

Cruz Azul vs Tigres UANL: How to watch or stream live in the US

This 2022 Torneo Clausura Liga MX Quarter-finals match between Cruz Azul and Tigres UANL to be played at Estadio Azteca will be available to watch in the United States on TUDN.com, TUDN App and TUDN USA

Cruz Azul vs Tigres UANL: Predictions and Odds

The Oddsmakers have a favorite winner for this First Leg Quarter-finals of the 2022 Liga MX Torneo Clausura. These are the odds according to Caesars: Cruz Azul have +160 odds to win at home, while Tigres UANL have +175 odds to win this first game. A draw would make a +210 payout.

