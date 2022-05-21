The last Matchday of this 2021-2022 season will have this game between Crystal Palace and Manchester United. Here you can find the preview, predictions, odds and how to watch or live stream free this game in the United States and Canada.

Manchester United will visit Crystal Palace in what will be the last Matchday of the 2021-2022 Premier League. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, such as the preview, storylines, predictions, odds and how to watch or live stream free this PL game in the US. You can watch it in the US on Peacock, and if you are Canada, on DAZN.

A disappointing season is coming to an end for Manchester United, and perhaps that is the best news the "Red Devils" could have received. The expectations of seeing this team fighting for important things were very high, but United have been a real fiasco, so much so that they didn't even get enough points to qualify for the next Champions League. They definitely need to finish this season and start designing better next season.

In the case of Crystal Palace, it could be said that they fulfilled the expectations that were placed on them: few or none. They did not suffer from entering the relegation zone, but they were far from qualifying for the International Cups. In fact, no matter how this game ends, that will not change, although obviously beating Manchester United is always an achievement that every team wants.

Crystal Palace vs Manchester United: Match Information

Date: Sunday, May 22, 2022

Time: 11:00 AM (ET)

Location: Selhurst Park Stadium, London, England

Crystal Palace vs Manchester United: Time by state in the US

ET: 11:00 AM

CT: 10:00 AM

MT: 9:00 AM

PT: 8:00 AM

Crystal Palace vs Manchester United: Storylines and Head-to-Head

As Manchester United are, as could be expected, the absolute dominators of the statistics between the two teams, winning more than half of the games between them. Specifically, 39 in 60 player games. On the Crystal Palace side, they obtained 9 wins and the remaining 12 were, of course, draws.

The last game between the two took place on December 5, 2021 for Matchday 15 of the current Premier League season. On that occasion it was a 1-0 victory for Manchester United with a goal from Fred.

The game that will be played this Sunday, May 22 at Selhurst Park Stadium for the Matchday 38 of the Premier League between Crystal Palace and Manchester United will be broadcast in the United States on Peacock, and in Canada it can be watched on DAZN.

Crystal Palace vs Manchester United: Predictions and Odds

The Oddsmakers have a favorite for this match. These are the odds according to Caesars: Manchester United are the favorite with +135 odds, while Crystal Palace have +200. A tie would finish in a +245 payout.

Caesars Crystal Palace +200 Tie +245 Manchester United +135

