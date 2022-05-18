Deportivo Cali and Always Ready clash at Estadio Deportivo Cali in their fifth match of the 2022 Copa Libertadores Group E. Find out how to watch or live stream this exciting game free, the preview, predictions and odds in the United States.

Deportivo Cali and Always Ready will meet at Estadio Deportivo Cali, Palmira, Colombia, on Matchday 5 of the 2022 Copa Libertadores group stage. This game will take place on Thursday, May 19 at 10:00 PM (ET). Here is all the related information about this La Liga game including the preview, storylines, predictions, odds and how to watch in the US. You can watch it in the US on FuboTV (free trial).

Group E is very tight, all four teams have a chance to qualify for the Round of 16 of the Copa Libertadores. However, both Deportivo Cali and Always Ready need to win tomorrow to remain in with a chance of qualifying. The loser will have no chance of qualifying for the next round.

Deportivo Cali are in third place in the standings with 5 points. In their last Copa Libertadores match, the Colombian team tied 0-0 with Corinthians. On the other hand, Always Ready are at the bottom of the standings with 4 points and will be back in action after being defeated 1-0 by Boca Juniors on Matchday 4.

Deportivo Cali vs Always Ready: Match Information

Date: Thursday, May 19

Time: 10:00 PM (ET)

Location: Estadio Deportivo Cali, Palmira, Colombia

Live Stream in the US: FuboTV (free trial)

Deportivo Cali vs Always Ready: Times by State in the US

ET: 10:00 PM

CT: 9:00 PM

MT: 8:00 PM

PT: 7:00 PM

Deportivo Cali vs Always Ready: Storylines and Head-to-Head

According to sports statistics, Deportivo Cali and Always Ready have only met once in their history and that was on April 28, 2022, on Matchday 3 of the Copa Libertadores. On that occasion, they drew 2-2.

Deportivo Cali vs Always Ready: How to watch or stream live in the US

The game to be played between Deportivo Cali and Always Ready on Matchday 5 of the 2022 Copa Libertadores group stage will be broadcast in the US on FuboTV (free trial). Other options: beIN SPORTS en Español, beIN SPORTS, beIN SPORTS CONNECT.

Deportivo Cali vs Always Ready: Predictions and Odds

Oddsmakers predict a victory for Deportivo Cali. According to Caesars, El Azucarero have odds of -275, while Always Ready have +850. In addition, the draw would finish in a +360 payout.

