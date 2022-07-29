The eyes of the world will be focused on Uruguay's modest league thanks to the presence of Luis Suarez in it. The former Barcelona star could make his debut for Nacional when they visit Deportivo Maldonado. Find out how and where to watch this match from the United States.

The transfer market triggered a worldwide bombshell in Uruguay: the return of the prodigal son, former FC Barcelona star Luis Alberto Suarez, to his first home, Nacional. In this story, find out the details to enjoy the broadcast of Suarez's possible debut from the United States.

After weeks of speculation about Suarez's future, in which he was linked to teams such as Borussia Dortmund, the announcement finally came that made official the link with Nacional, the club that saw him debut as a professional footballer in 2005 and with which he scored 12 goals in 34 games throughout the only season he was with the team.

Luis Suárez is a true legend of Uruguayan soccer after having conquered Europe with FC Barcelona, and having played for top clubs such as Liverpool and Atletico Madrid. With the National Team of that country, he is currently the top scorer in its history and is looking to participate in his fourth World Cup in Qatar 2022.

Deportivo Maldonado vs Nacional: Date

Saturday, July 30, 2022 could become a special day in the history of Uruguay's Nacional as they visit Deportivo Maldonado at the Estadio Domingo Burgueño Miguel, where Luis Suarez could make his debut.

Deportivo Maldonado vs Nacional: Time by state in the US

ET: 6:00 PM

CT: 5:00 PM

MT: 4:00 PM

PT: 3:00 PM

TV Channel in the US to watch Deportivo Maldonado vs Nacional:

If you want to get a hit of nostalgia by watching Luis Suarez, the once great figure of FC Barcelona, an epochal striker without a doubt, on a field wearing the colors of his first team as a professional and you are in the United States, you can tune in to watch Deportivo Maldonado vs Nacional, Uruguayan league, on GOLTV and GolTV Espanol.